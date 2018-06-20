Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Jeff Sessions and Sarah Huckabee Sanders Are Quoting the Bible -- and These Nuns Are Not Having It

By       Message John Nichols       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/20/18

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From The Nation

- Advertisement -
"Give me a break," says Sister Simone Campbell.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Sister Simone Campbell of Nuns On The Bus {MID-298628}
Sister Simone Campbell of .Nuns On The Bus.
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It is hard enough to keep up with the multitudinous immoralities of the Trump administration. But when the president's aides and apologists invoke the Holy Bible to justify their noxious wrongdoing, it takes your breath away. Unless you're Sister Simone Campbell, the determined social and economic justice advocate who perfected his speaking-truth-to-power skills when she was challenging the austerity-and-inequality agenda of House Speaker Paul Ryan and a right-wing Congress.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions attempted to draft the Bible into service as a tool for defending Trump administration immigration policies. "I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes," announced Sessions, as he referenced a Bible verse that was once employed as a defense for slavery. "Our policy that can result in short-term separation of families is not unusual or unjustified."

- Advertisement -

Asked to provide the clarity that was lacking in Sessions' statement -- by a reporter who wondered "Where does it say in the Bible that's moral to take children away from mothers?" -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered an assertion of her own:"I can say that it is very biblical to enforce the law. That is repeated throughout the Bible."

Yes, but is it really the purpose of the scriptures to comfort the powerful as they afflict immigrants and their children?

Sister Simone isn't buying it. "Give me a break," she says, "'it is very biblical to enforce the law' couldn't be further from the truth."

- Advertisement -

The executive director of NETWORK, the national Catholic social justice lobby, took to Twitter to declare: "It is very biblical to love one another, support families, welcome the stranger, Hunger and thirst for justice. It is NOT biblical to create bad orders and force ICE to tear families apart. WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS SCANDALOUS BEHAVIOR AND OUTRAGEOUS JUSTIFICATION!"

Sister Simone put scripture to good use as she distinguished between just and unjust laws, explaining that: "Saint Augustine said, 'An unjust law is no law at all.' It is very biblical to enforce just laws, not this travesty."

Many religious leaders raised objections to the latest round of Trump administration justifications for that which cannot be justified. "It is not biblical to treat migrants and refugees like animals," observed Father James Martin SJ, the editor-at-large of the Jesuit magazine America. "It is not biblical to take children away from their parents. It is not biblical to ignore the needs of the stranger. It is not biblical to enforce unjust laws. Do not use the Bible to justify sin."

Sister Helen Prejean, the anti-death penalty activist, asked: "Why is the Attorney General of the United States quoting the Bible to justify an immoral law?"

While all of these critiques are vital, and instructive, Sister Simone settled the debate by pulling out the 1903 Catechism and pointing to the section that reads: "If rulers were to enact unjust laws or take measures contrary to the moral order, such arrangements would not be binding in conscience."

Copyright - 2018 thenation.com -- distributed by Agence Global

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

How Socialists Built America

Bernie Sanders: "I Am Prepared to Run for President of the United States"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 85 fans, 497 articles, 1650 quicklinks, 5256 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Go, Sisters! Amen!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 at 8:04:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 