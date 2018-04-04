- Advertisement -

By ursulafaw

Cecile Richards is the CEO of Planned Parenthood and author of a new book, "Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding The Courage To Lead." Richards met with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during the transition, at which point Kushner told Richards that Planned Parenthood had made a big mistake by becoming political, but not to worry, he had a solution.

People:

"The main issue, he explained, was abortion," Richards writes. "If Planned Parenthood wanted to keep our federal funding, we would have to stop providing abortions. He described his ideal outcome: a national headline reading 'Planned Parenthood Discontinues Abortion Services.' - Advertisement - "According to Make Trouble, Kushner said that if Richards agreed to the plan then funding could increase, but he urged them to 'move fast.' "'If it wasn't crystal clear before, it was now. Jared and Ivanka were there for one reason: to deliver a political win,' she writes. 'In their eyes, if they could stop Planned Parenthood from providing abortions, it would confirm their reputation as savvy dealmakers. It was surreal, essentially being asked to barter away women's rights for more money.' It takes a lot to get [Richard's husband] Kirk mad, but it looked like his head was about to explode. "Richards explained that there was 'no way' Kushner's proposal would work and that they'd continue to fight for funding."

Quite the charmer, Jared. And Ivanka was no different, in fact, she was arguably worse.

"'Honestly, it felt almost like a bribe,' Richards remembers telling her, 'I know there are people who will disagree with me, and maybe I shouldn't have just shut down the conversation, but I did what I thought was best.' "Since the meeting, Richards and Ivanka Trump have clashed publicly -- mainly because of Ivanka Trump's decision to remain silent about Republican attempts to defund Planned Parenthood. - Advertisement - "'At the time, [Ivanka] sounded like she was sympathetic, but I will tell you this White House has been worse for women than any administration I've seen in my lifetime,' Richards told PEOPLE in July 2017 about her meeting with Ivanka Trump. 'It's been very, very disappointing.'"

This was a typical Trumpish negotiation:

1. Oversimplify the issue;

2. Negotiate the publicity, that's at least as important as the underlying issue, if not more so;

