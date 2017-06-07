Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Jared Lawyers Up: He Will Need It

By       Message William P. Homans     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/7/17

The writer in his best Panama hat
First of all, isn't it amazing how much Jared Kushner resembles Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook?

Jared Kushner has turned to eminent Washington DC attorney Jamie Gorelick, whom Yahoo writer Andrew Romano says may "be his savior."

Save him from what? There's the question. Gorelick is the one who can "figure out the line" between selling out her client or selling out national interests, this article concludes. Well, it's up to Robert Mueller, and now Andrew Weissmann, who quit his current job to join the investigation, to figure out what exactly he and his boss have done.

I have written about Kushner before, and the main thing to remember is that while this is no kid-- he's a 33-year-old real estate man worth a couple hundred million when he was so unexpectedly tapped to take over a portfolio of responsibility that an experienced hand would advise against, or accept and sub-delegate like crazy-- he's just way, way over his head.

One way to look at how Gorelick will "figure out the line" is what pleas will be made for him, since the facts that everybody knows for sure now-- that he suggested the Russian Ambassador collaborate with him in setting up a secure back-channel line to the Kremlin from secure Russian facilities, before Trump was even President-- would appear to convict him of treason.

She says that Kushner is willing to cooperate in all investigations. Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions and others have got to be shaking in their boots unless regardless of a portfolio of 4 or 5 important jobs (Trump, a novice at appointments to really complex and important positions that involve more than making money, threw him in over his head) Kushner was not actually in the inner loop, because he'll be a stool pigeon.

Know what? I look at this dude and I see something decent inside him that will be testifying not just to save himself a sentence longer than Chelsea Manning got, but because he KNOWS he's in far over his head and at this point, the right thing to do is to turn state's evidence, because I presume that he really is nothing more than a catspaw for Trump.

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...





The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

