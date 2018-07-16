 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Jamie Raskin Just Delivered a Devastating Takedown of GOP Hypocrisy

By       Message John Nichols       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/16/18

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From The Nation

- Advertisement -
The Maryland congressman exposed the absolute absurdity of Republican attempts to derail inquiries into wrongdoing by the Trump campaign.

From strongermarylandpac.com: Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin {MID-303893}
Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin
(Image by strongermarylandpac.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

FBI agent Peter Strzok did not need help shaming Trey Gowdy and the other Republicans at Thursday's Joint House Judiciary and Oversight Committee hearing on allegations that the veteran FBI counterintelligence agent had led an inquiry into foreign meddling in the 2016 election that was biased against Donald Trump.

Sharp and focused, generally unruffled yet appropriately upset with outrageous questions from Gowdy and his hyper-partisan colleagues, Strzok responded to the unrelenting attacks by declaring "unequivocally and under oath" that "not once in my 26 years of defending my nation did my personal opinions impact any official action I took." Then he went to the heart of the matter with a pointed declaration that "I understand we are living in a political era in which insults and insinuation often drown out honesty and integrity. I have the utmost respect for Congress's oversight role, but I truly believe that today's hearing is just another victory notch in Putin's belt and another milestone in our enemies' campaign to tear America apart."

- Advertisement -

But the most powerful moment in day-long hearing did not result from any of the wild lines of questioning produced by the likes of Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert -- nor from Strzok's takedowns of off-the-rails committee members. The exchange that shredded the committee's absurd focus on a handful of texts Strzok had exchanged with FBI lawyer Lisa Page came courtesy of one of the sharpest lawyers in Congress, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.

Raskin began his remarks by explaining why the hearing was really taking place. "The purpose, of course, is to derail and discredit the investigation by the special counsel that has obtained 19 indictments and five criminal convictions," he said, referencing the investigation into wrongdoing by Trump associates that is being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Noting that Strzok had, in his personal texts, been an "equal opportunity insulter" of Democrats and Republicans, the veteran law professor argued that, while some of the texts might have been nasty, they could not reasonably or responsibly be reimagined as evidence of conspiratorial wrongdoing. "There are no kings here and we have freedom of speech -- the right that is cherished by the people and feared only by tyrants. But my colleagues have insisted on making a conspiracy theory out of your pillow-talk texts," said Raskin.

"But there are a couple facts they can't get around. Number one, the IG found no partisan bias affecting the official investigation. Number two, Attorney General Sessions is a Republican appointed by Donald Trump, Rod Rosenstein is a Republican appointed by Donald Trump, James Comey is a Republican appointed by Donald Trump, FBI director Wray is a Republican appointed by Donald Trump, and Robert Mueller is a life-long Republican. So this would have to be a Republican conspiracy. So I'm looking for evidence of the Republican conspiracy and all I could find were the kind of statements that you have been arraigned on today."

With this reality in mind, continued Raskin, "I want to ask you about those statements." What ensued was a remarkable recounting of objections to the president from the nation's most prominent Republicans, and from Trump's own appointees. Raskin began: "In the spring of 2016, Senator Ted Cruz called Donald Trump a 'snivelling coward, a pathological liar and a serial philanderer.' Was this attack on Trump by Senator Ted Cruz a coordinated part of a deep-state conspiracy that you organized?"

"No," replied Strzok.

"Senator Marco Rubio said Trump was unworthy of being our president. Was this attack part of a deep-state conspiracy that you organized?"

"No," replied Strzok.

- Advertisement -

"In the October of 2016, Speaker Paul Ryan said, 'I am not going to defend Donald Trump -- not now, not in the future.' Was this fleeting outburst of moral courage part of a deep-state conspiracy that you organized?

"No," replied Strzok.

Raskin then referenced Trump appointees who had reportedly ripped into the president as "a moron," "an empty vessel when it comes to the Constitution," "like an 11-year-old child," and "a dope and an idiot with the intelligence of a kindergartener."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

How Socialists Built America

Bernie Sanders: "I Am Prepared to Run for President of the United States"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 