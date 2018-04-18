- Advertisement -

James Hunter, OEN writes, The Russians Didn't Respond.

One has to ask, why the Russians didn't respond.



In a Risk Hedge interview, Dr. Theodore Karasik says that Russian air-defense systems are generations ahead of US missile technology. Suggesting that they don't have to worry about responding.

1. The April 2017 attack where the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Shayrat Airbase was a way for the Russians, by standing down, to send a signal to the Syrian army to forgo the use of barrel bombs since that might lead to western speculation that the Syrians are redeveloping chemical weapons... hmmm. Quite a few missiles missed their mark.

2. In the recent attack--Why didn't the Russians respond?

There is speculation that the Russians established red-line criteria for US, UK and France to adhere to in their "retaliatory" attack, in order to avoid a Russian military response thereby allowing the attack to go forward and provide cover for the Russians to review the performance their "older" air-defense systems in use by the Syrians against an attack of contemporary American missile-hardware technology. Donald and the rest save face until another day of reckoning. The Russians? Field tests of air-defense hardware?

The former question implies a certain level of confidence by the Russian Ministry of Defense that a response would not be necessary since the US would be unable to do any serious damage; besides as we have learned the way was already cleared.

After the recent suspected Israeli attack on Homs, it appears that the Russians may accept the Israeli challenge to have its way by continuing to carry out attacks on Syria with impunity by upgrading the Syrian air defense with the S-300. So in the event of a Syrian air-defense upgrade, the Russians will see whether the Israelis can do any better than the US and its partners by striking targets in Syria.

Buried in the story is a suggestion that the Russians have the capability to access US drone software and redirect its targeting. The Iranian military also claim to have taken an American drone out of the skies and reverse-engineered it.

Turkey will have access to even greater capabilities once they receive the most advanced Russian air-defense system, specifically the S-400, unless of course the Russians have something more advanced than this... of course they do.

Who is Erdogan going to stab in the back next?

The Iranians have said again that they are going to wipe Israel off the map or something to that effect.

Israel says it will essentially do whatever it wants to do irrespective of any country's sovereignty.

And the Russians are setting up in field military-hardware trials via Israeli and US coalition attacks.

The Iraqi government condemns the western attack.

