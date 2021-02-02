Jaish-Ul-Hind' claims responsibility for Israel embassy India blast

An unknown and unheard organization named 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' has claimed responsibility for the blast outside Israel embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening, India Today said adding: Jash-Ul-Hind was previously unheard of and no information is available about this organization.

A screenshot claiming to be from messaging service Telegram has gone viral on social media in which 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' claims behind the blast. The special cell of Delhi Police is currently probing the claim made on Telegram and is yet to confirm the existence of 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' as well as its suspected role in the attack, India Today said.

Sources in investigating agencies were quoted as saying that they won't rely on this particular claim till the time they gather any evidence of 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' being responsible for the blast. They also suspect it might be an attempt to mislead the investigation.

In the viral screenshot, Jaish-Ul-Hind claims, "By the grace and help of Almighty Allah, soldiers of Jaish-Ul-Hind were able to infiltrate a high-security area in Delhi and carry out an IED attack. This Allah willing is the beginning of a series of attacks that would target major Indian cities and payback in kind to the atrocities committed by the Indian state. Wait and we are waiting too."

According to Strange Military Stories, the country of the organization Jaiush ul hind is still unknown but probably it is Iran.

Letter found at the scene cites Soleimani and Iran nuclear chief killings

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note, linking the blast to Iran, was also found at the site of the blast.

The Print quoted police sources as saying that the letter was in an envelope that was addressed to the Israeli ambassador, and stated that the explosion was just a "trailer". It also referred to Iran's General Qasem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, as "martyrs". Both Iranians were killed in two separate incidents last year.

While Soleimani, a powerful military commander, was killed near Baghdad International Airport in a US airstrike in January 2020, Fakhrizadeh was shot in East Tehran in November last year. A Nissan truck beside his car also exploded. Iran blamed Israel and US for the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, and claimed an exiled opposition group used a satellite-controlled weapon to carry out the killing.

Tellingly, theFriday blast outside the Israeli embassy took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometers away at the Republic Day military parade.

Besides, it coincided with the day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Not surprised on bomb blast, says Israel envoy Ron Malka

On Saturday, Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka told the Indian Press Trust (PTI) there are enough reasons to believe it was a terrorist attack but they are not surprised at the event as the alert level had been increased for past few weeks following intelligence inputs.

In an interview with PTI, he also said the investigations will look into all possible angles, including whether there are any links to the 2012 attack on Israeli diplomats here while events around the world are also being examined to find any related operations or activities at any destination.

