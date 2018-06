Families Belong Together

(Image by MoveOn) Permission Details DMCA



From MoveOn:

Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents! Trump and his administration have been systematically criminalizing immigration and immigrants, from revoking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to ramping up intimidating ICE tactics. Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!

Below is a partial list of events by state as of June 23, click here for updated list including international rallies.

Click here for Host Materials on: Advocacy, Safety, Signs and Chants and other training materials.

Create a New Event