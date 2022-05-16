 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/16/22

JIT Did It: Why Store Shelves Emptied So Fast - Again

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   28 comments
Author 517183
Message Tom Hilton
The root cause of all our shortages is due to a business philosophy that I noticed was taking hold during the early years of the Clinton administration. Regardless of when, Just-In-Time capitalism is now the root cause of many of our supply woes - including shipping. Simply, JIT means manufacturing at the pace of sales, so the product hits the shelves just in time for a sale. The idea is to minimize dependence on warehouse-product storage and avoiding losses due to spoilage. Even canned goods eventually expire in a few years. JIT is easiest to implement if you control a large chunk of the market for your goods or services. Economists call this control a 'monopoly' - a term made famous by the Parker Brothers toy and game company until they were bought out by the Hasbro toy monopoly.

Oddly, monopoly eventually creates catastrophe on a tsunami scale as we saw in the USSR, and might see in China eventually. A recent metaphor is the baby-formula shortage, although it applied to past shortages, like paper towels, and face masks. JIT Central control of a supply chain creates amazing efficiencies and big profits. However, if the leaders of that monopoly make a mistake, the impact is often immediate and catastrophic.

Look at Texas' don't-tread-on-me electrical system. In 1930, it seemed like a great idea to skirt federal regulation and run the state electrical grid on a shoestring providing JIT juice to residents and businesses. However, as the state's population grew and electricity dependence grew an order of magnitude along with it, the lights went out, as well as the heat or the air conditioning (most of Texas enjoys both winter snow and brutal summer heat). JIT is likewise causing a shortage of baby formula of late because the largest producer of the stuff, Abbott Laboratories, appears to have taken one too many shortcuts, and when the FDA finally wised up, a humongous recall was triggered. Time that should have been spent keeping the factory clean enough to meet FDA standards is being lost to clean up the plant to FDA standards and start producing product again sometime in the future. Meanwhile, there are no warehouses full of baby formula, or much of anything else these days (e.g., computer chips, meant, and lumber - we are burning down wood-frame houses faster than we can rebuild them out of more wood.

I read somewhere recently, that the Biden administration was considering to study what we should be stocking up in warehouses. He might start with ammunition as the US is running out of rockets, rifles, bullets, etc., to gift to the Ukrainians. "Oh JIT," said Raytheon (or something that sounded like that). They don't even have an assembly line for Stinger missiles anymore because DOD stopped buying them. They might have some Stingers ready to go about the time Putin leaves office. Not to pick on Raytheon, the same problem ran us out of surgical gowns, surgical masks, rubber gloves, respirators, and on and on when the pandemic hit.

The pandemic is probably the most impactful of recent JIT failures because it took a million American lives - many of which might have been saved had the Trump White House not disbanded the National Security Council Directorate of Global Health Security and Biodefense. Then, instead of reconstituting it when COVID arose, he elected to ignore the pandemic for months dismissing it as nothing but the flu. Thus, the director of the public health monopoly for the USA (Trump) compounded one bad decision after another, until the entire nation was affected - and millions of Americans were INfected.

Sadly, these shortages will continue until the US either reins its monopolies or starts to regulate storage requirements of reserve products to avoid costly and potentially deadly shortages. It is not as if Congress is unaware of the problem. Senator Warren has been quite vocal about monopolies and SEC rubber-stamping more and more of them every day. So has Bernie Sanders and several others in Congress. Journalist Matt Stoller has likewise been trying to educate the public with video's TV appearances and his 2019 book "Goliath," his Substack posts and magazine articles. Alas, so far, voters seem to be merely grumbling to each other about shortages. While political parties argue whether or not schools are grooming children to be gay while encouraging schools to groom children to justify racism, male dominance, and homophobia.

 

Tom Hilton

I'm a psychologist and retired Navy Captain (two combat tours). In 2000, I joined NIH as a national research program official, science officer, and faculty member. Before retiring to Happilyeverafter on the Florida Coastline, I have lived in
 

5 people are discussing this page, with 28 comments

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments
Correction - I meant to say: "...computer chips, meat, and lumber:"

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:47:13 PM

Robert Gormley

Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 2 fans, 1597 comments
One of the reasons JIT came into being is that excess inventory was viewed as not being efficient and a cause of monetary loss.

As soon as the pandemic hit supply chains were broken and all hell broke loose.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:44:33 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments
I was listening to several "Useful Idiot" podcasts last night. One of the episodes though was interviewing someone (it was Michael Hudson)

"They're sociopaths. They think it's a game. They don't care about the things you and I care about."

He shares a dark story of the Carter administration's strategy to cause a drought that would raise American grain prices so they could pay for higher priced oil. This, plus the constant racist, elitist sacrifice of people in third-world countries, caused him to leave his post as economic advisor.

He also point out that someone, who's name I did not catch, has declared that there are 2B too many people in the world and that one of the purposes of this war was to starve them to death.

"This is part of the plan".

It is difficult to accept that people could be this evil, but after the last 40 years of American Foreign Policy, how can it not be so?

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:02:42 PM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments
Conspiracy theories derived from hear-say are not much different than QAnon theories - even if they come from the Michael Hudsons of the economist world. It is easy to create goofy theories after we see some entrepreneur take advantage of a disaster (natural or man-made), and attribute the causes of those disasters to evil-intentioned Jewish Space Lasers or military connivance with billionaires.

Countries like India and China are overpopulated which makes them vulnerable to supply shortages. However, attributing food and medicine shortages to the intentional actions of a greedy politician or financier overlooks the vulnerabilities that normally cause those events without intentional actions - just fate or stupid policies.

JIT is the dominant business philosophy of our century. It enables and amplifies shortages. However, that does not mean that evil Doctor No's are manipulating those shortages intentionally. Although, monopolies - most of which the US allowed in violation of its own laws - now can trigger catastrophes. However, it is unlikely that they do so intentionally. The FTC and SEC just need to do their damned jobs and do some Trust Busting.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:28:49 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments
You and I disagree. I listen to Hudson, Lira and Escobar. They're arguments hold together much better than claiming "stuff happens, and it is no one's fault".

Johnstone is warning us about the war expanding to China. This seems to be the Empire's plan. Certainly the expansion of NATO was part of that plan.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 4:06:53 PM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments
The names your mentioned mostly fall in the alt-left camp - Johnstone especially. She lives in Australia and survives on U$ clickbait. You might feel 180 degrees differently if you got most of your news from FoxNews, National Review, and Info Wars. Escobar's latest rant was off the wall.

Hudson and Chomsky seem to me to be slowly sliding off the rails of reason and data over the past 6 months or so.

BTW, I never said that shortages are nobody's fault. Just opposite. Federal regulations have enabled and encouraged the JIT practices that are now causing wide suffering. Stuff always happens for a reason, but correctly attributing the cause is the tricky part. Congress just throws money at problems and hopes they will go away - unless personally threatened by an insurrection - then they are all "What caused that?"

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 4:29:18 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments
The names your mentioned mostly fall in the alt-left camp

Yes they are "alt" but I'm no longer sure about left vs right. That distinction disappeared about a decade ago.

Your appeal to "federal regulations" will fall on deaf ears. Were Congress or those agencies to attempt to control the corruption, then they would no longer be able to skim off the top (and bottom and sides).

You remind me of Thom Hartman and his continuing appeal to "Vote Blue No Matter Who". Hartman has to be willfully blind to the corruption of the Democratic party and it's partnership with the so-called "liberal media" which has been consistently lying to us since W invaded Iraq because of 9/11. I'm not saying you and Hartman have the same outlook, only that your responses so far do not provide me with any reason to change my perspectives.

Just to be clear, I "know" that the destruction of the WTC was an inside job. The evidence provided by AE911 is overwhelming. I tell you this because you brought up "conspiracy theories" as if all such theories have no foundation at all. (Heck, even in the movie Gibson was able to prove it in the end.) My first words watching the video of the tower collapse was "Bush did it."

Johnstone's pieces aren't "click-bait", although I can see why you might want to describe them that way.

My alienation came about over decades. I was on a friend's boat in Pearl Harbor around 1978 when for some god-only-knows reason we started to discuss the Chile Coup of 9/11. I was insistent that the USA would never do such a thing and so the day was kind of wrecked because the college prof insisted they had. A decade later I realized how wrong I was. The Lemmon/Spacik movie "Missing" was helpful in realizing the US involvement.

I was active in the HI Democratic party for 12 years, attending 3 state conventions and being on the Resolutions Committee. It was a complete waste of my time. I accomplished nothing. My Congressional Representatives (except Tulsi) betrayed every issue I cared about. One need look no further than the Oahu rapid transit fiasco that faces problem after problem and siphons more and more money from HI taxpayers to "grease" the political class.

It is good you recognize that Congress "just throws money at problems" because you might then realize why they "throw money".

Your claim that "Escobar's latest rant was off the wall" appeals to at least some OEN readers. His reports and interviews in December of 2021 were quite comprehensive and predictive. The world is no longer Unipolar. The Empire has lost control. The EAEU and SCO are establishing an alternative to the Dollar as a reserve currency. They are trading without dependence on the Dollar.

We are at a very dangerous time in World History. On the verge of WWIII with Americans being persuaded to support the Ukraine Nazis (who really are Nazis) against the "madman" (a cartoon of reality) Putin (who tried for decades to achieve mutual security with NATO).

However, we have wandered far afield of your contention that the shortages are simply because of the failure of JIT. In some respects, it hardly matters if there was a conspiracy or the system just failed. The result is the same.

It is useless to argue about the causes as it is to argue about which "side" (out of potentially dozens) is responsible for the crisis in Ukraine. The situation exists here and now. The question isn't who are we going to blame, but rather what are we going to do about it.

I don't see you providing any solutions that might be adopted. I'm not offering any because I think the Oligarchy won't accept anything that might diminish its control over the Empire.

It is now in your court to provide me with reasons to believe that the Oligarchy isn't in complete control.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5:38:52 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments
Conspiracy theories derived from hear-say are not much different than QAnon theories

More Michael Hudson "conspiracy theories", which turned out to be prescient. Yes, summarized by "Moon of Alabama" so you can cast dispersions on the source and ignore what Hudson said -- before the Russian Invasion.

Definitely accuse Putin (in the same Moon post) of being an evil genius as he also concludes the West is "just crazy" and must want war.

And you can also ignore Gonzalo Lira as he explains the importance of the Kagan family in fomenting this war. You know, "f*ck the EU" Victoria Nuland who kicked off this crisis with the Maidan Coup.

Accusing a Congress that is wholly owned by the American Oligarchy of not doing its job surely shows a misunderstanding of what their job really is -- protect the Oligarchy.

JIT is not the cause of our current economic situation.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:38:05 AM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments
You might find this link from Naked Capitalism which is the forward to Hudson's new book, The Destiny if Civilization. Professor Wen Teijun, Executive Dean, Institute of Rural Reconstruction of China, is short and sweet. It seemed very insightful.

It provides a concise and integrated view of US capitalism based upon the history of the Industrial Revolution. It makes far more sense than some of Hudson's recent commentaries and off-the-cuff remarks. If Ives Smith likes it - it is probably worth obtaining a copy.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:41:12 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments
If anything, this forward is congruent with Hudson's "recent commentaries" which you dismiss as "conspiracy theories".

He is consistent in saying "the Oligarchy don't care."

Indeed they don't.

They are actively sabotaging anything that stands in the way of maintaining their hegemony. And that includes sabotaging the supply chain.

One might consider the consequences of the month long COVID lockdown of Shanghai and the hundreds of ships there waiting. It wouldn't be the first time that COVID would be used as an excuse to interrupt world trade.

The USA is losing this war since money is imaginary and that's all the US has. (other than overpriced weapons systems that don't work.)

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 1:26:46 AM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments
The first half of the forward is brilliant. The last half is borderline treason. Hudson is not going to change the direction of our economic system - horrible as it is, because Biden. Encouraging the Chinese to crush the Western economy is not how the US is going to defund its billionaire problem.

If the Dems retake the government in 2025 (big if), then change might be possible. Till then, the Dems in charge seem to be too politically afraid of the Radical Liberal label.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00:26 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments
Hudson is not going to change the direction of our economic system

Not by himself.

But then, Hudson isn't encouraging anything. He's just reporting on what the result is going to be if nothing changes. Something that many already know but can't articulate.

The Chinese and Russia aren't crushing the "Western Economy" out of spite, but in self-defense. The thing is, the US Oligarchy gave them the keys to the kingdom. The Oligarchy defined the rules: "Crush or be Crushed", but then didn't realize that Industrial Capitalism will beat Financial Capitalism every time. Because MONEY IS NOT REAL!

China has eliminated poverty. It is growing in the USA. The Oligarchy don't care. Whether or not the Police State can keep the peasants down is a question that remains to be answered.

Your faith in the Democratic Party to change things is very much misplaced. How anyone can still believe that Democrats are the "good guys" after the betrayals of Obama is just beyond comprehension. Their elevation of Biden to the Presidency just proves that they are controlled by a different segment of Oligarchic criminals than the Republicans are. It is as if the mafia is fighting amongst itself for control of our nation.

The JIT problems would have been solved in a couple of months (at most) if they weren't being caused by the Oligarchy actively sabotaging the American Economy.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:50:30 AM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments
Thing is, Hudson's take on the economy seems to be correct based on the economists I read. Autocracies are far more efficient at changing policies and practices nationally - until the autocrat in charge (XI?) makes a mistake. The USSR is a great example of that. Democracies undermine that sort of broad autocratic change. The Trump administration is a great example of that. Had all his cockamamie dicta been executed, he might be our Fuhrer today.

My guess is that if China heeds Hudson, Hudson's own country would be slow to react, and the consequences could be severe or worse - ergo my treason remark.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19,

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
It seems that you would agree with the pope that Galileo committed "treason" when he proclaimed that the earth orbited the sun.

I don't hear Hudson "encouraging" anything. He's just pointing out that the US economy is failing -- and we know it is failing. Gonzalo Lira discusses the "pickle" the Fed is in.

This didn't happen because of anything Michael Hudson did or said. This is because of the corruption, fraud and criminality of the American Oligarchy. If anyone committed treason, it is the Oligarchy in its insane pursuit of absolute hegemony over the world's economy which now has us on the verge of nuclear annihilation.

If I were to warn you over and over again that if you "touch the stove, you will be burned" and you decide to touch the stove anyway, how in the world could I be guilty of anything -- let alone treason.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 4:47:30 PM

June Genis

Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 9 fans, 2 articles, 36 quicklinks, 1120 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Before you blame this all on greedy companies trying to minimize costs you need to keep in mind that lower costs mean lower prices for consumers. JIT is really a good idea as long as the supply chain is functioning. So who is responsible for it failing us right now? Surprise! Its not those greedy companies its the government which made it virtually impossible to move goods to where they were needed during the pandemic. And now the Ukrainian sanctions are messing with supply chains world wide.

I don't know anything about the problems at the Abbott plant but might it have involved some government overkill as well? Was anyone really in danger before the shutdown?

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:42:02 PM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
JIT is about profits; not prices. People are getting gouged like crazy for stuff on the shelf just in time. Is anybody consuming low-cost baby formula right now?

As for prices, most of us pay for costly car, health, and home insurance - a few pennies extra insures that babies will not starve to death - all of us too for that matter. All it takes is a law that requires manufacturers to store some product JIC - just in case. BTW, nobody cares about the price of Stinger missiles - we are out of those too.

Good to keep in mind that the formula shortage was directly caused by FDA negligence. They did not inspect Abbott - just in time to prevent catastrophe.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:57:45 PM

June Genis

Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 9 fans, 2 articles, 36 quicklinks, 1120 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
A law to require product storage? You've got to be kidding. What's next? A law requiring that all stores, not just suppliers keep excess inventory. That all service companies hold a certain number of appointments in reserve for last minute requests? Maybe one that requires that we each keep a certain amount of reserve on hand for anything we need. When can I expect to see your 5 year plan, comrade?

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 4:27:51 PM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Storing product inventory in case of catastrophe is not communism. It is common sense. In fact, our democracy already requires storing reserves but its administration is grossly incompetent and out of date. COVID demonstrated that.

For example, the USA already stores thousands of ICBMs all over the US Just in Case (JIC) of WW3. Biden is currently draining the US strategic petroleum reserves to save you a nickel a gallon on gas at the pump. Those reserves are there JIC of war or some natural catastrophe like the hurricanes that disrupted refining in Houston and Lake Charles Louisiana. There are grain silos all over the country but they are not well-regulated. FEMA oversees storage of things like food and blankets JIC of floods, hurricanes, etc.

With the exception of Texas, most states manage electricity so nobody runs out. Scientists are actively researching ways to store electricity to reduce fossil fuel consumption which will allow storage JIC of a storm or even just sunset. In addition, the US NSA warehouses mountains of digital information in the Utah desert. All urban police departments store armored cars, helmets, shields, etc. JIC the is a large civil disturbance.

Washington just needs to be a bit more circumspect and update strategic reserves from WW2 thinking to the current global economy. Manufacturing is in dire straights because Clinton encouraged JIT supplies from the lowest bidders - mostly Asia and China - but there is a huge CHIP shortage that is crippling defense contractors, the auto industry, and computer manufacturers.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:49:08 PM

June Genis

Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 9 fans, 2 articles, 36 quicklinks, 1120 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
There is a BIG difference between using common sense appropriately and compulsion. I never said that there aren't some circumstances where reserves make sense. I just don't think government should be mandating them.

How are they supposed to decide what amount makes sense for any particular company? Do you expect the government to know how fast any particular product is moving? What kind of massive data collection that would be required? On the other hand most businesses have a fair idea of their particular supply chain and what could affect it.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:20:54 PM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
I hate to keep referring to common sense, but clearly we do not need a warehouse full of keychains, fingernail clippers, big-screen TVs, bicycles, and incandescent light bulbs because people can get along fine without those for a long time. Washington can assemble a committee of researchers to inventory stuff that impact the economy, public health, and national defense, and decide what classes of products should be held in reserve JIC so JIT can still be safely be a business practice.

Nevertheless, Washington should start reducing JIT danger by elimination of monopolies which should greatly reduce the odds of triggering another shortage catastrophe.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:25:36 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
FWIW: I have no problem with your JIC scenario

But I do wonder about your faith in "Washington".

Funny thing, it was a Republican Teddy Roosevelt who broke up the trusts. So are you saying I should vote for Trump next time around? That is if I get the opportunity to vote.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:33:42 AM

June Genis

Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 9 fans, 2 articles, 36 quicklinks, 1120 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
What makes you think that Congress is capable of anything even resembing common sense? They certainly haven't demonstrated it to me. And as I implied before, any attempt to "research" the issue would require massive amounts of data and the money to fund it. What you are proposing is central planning. It never worked for the Soviet Union and it won't work here.

Do you think your researchers would have predicted the baby formula shortage? How much storage would have been enough? What is the shelf life of all available products? What obstacles exist to its distribution? How often must storage requirements be updated?

I trust an unfettered market a lot more than any government bureaucrat to get the equation right.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:49:25 AM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
My faith in Congress is similar to yours. Studying the impact of shortages is not rocket science. COVID actually highlighted a lot of places to start looking. Get a couple of economists (commodities, logistics maybe), psychologists (social behavior, decision-making), a military logistics expert, a medical logistics expert, a meteorologist, and some FEMA types, and they can probably improve on what we have now (which clearly is inadequate).

As for the baby formula shortage - yes if s systematic approach had been applied to planning, the danger would likely have been manifest. It, and many other shortages, are the direct result of monopolies. Too few corporations control too much supply. For example, switching to a new disinfectant at Tysons that turned out not prevent e coli, could eliminate 67% of all chicken meat in the USA. Such a small bad decision could instantly cripple a major food source.

Clinton and Bush encouraged monopolies (especially in the MIC) and moving manufacturing overseas. Without JIT that would have been impossible. They ignored DOD concerns because they saw political capital in low prices. Today, way too much military hardware contains components made overseas - of late, especially chips. It is not that tricky to spot if you are not blinded by self-interest and greed. Also, Congress has enabled all this too by ignoring the problem.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:46:54 PM

June Genis

Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 9 fans, 2 articles, 36 quicklinks, 1120 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
I think you have too much faith in "economists (commodities, logistics maybe), psychologists (social behavior, decision-making), a military logistics expert, a medical logistics expert, a meteorologist, and some FEMA types"

Who is going to pick them? Do you think they will all agree with each other? Who gets to decide the final decision? The Congress critters in the pay of special interests?

I think you need to read some Austrian Economics.

(Apologies about the boldface. that was an accident and I can't seem to get rid of it.)

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 5:16:06 PM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
During my career, I have participated in numerous such committees. Usually members are recommended by civil servants. Lists often include people civil servants too. Washington has many very accomplished research PhDs and MDs on the payroll working in labs across the various federal agencies and DOD. NIH alone has about 4,000 employees with doctorates. Many of them (myself included) joined the staff after retiring from established careers - often universities.

Lists are then reviewed by agency heads, modified if appropriate, and the invitations go out to the experts - both federal and private sector. Granting agencies know the expertise in university labs because they apply for and receive grant support. They know who the top people in their relevant fields are.

As for agreement on policy recommendations this is also straightforward. All researchers participate in peer reviews for grant applications, journal articles, books, etc. Recommendations are formed by concensus. If there are sound arguments that question recommended policies, those are included in the recommendation report for all to review and consider.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 5:47:07 PM

Tom Hilton

Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 6 articles, 255 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
During my career, I have participated in numerous such committees. Usually members are recommended by civil servants, some of whom might themselves be on the list of candidates. Washington has thousands of very accomplished research PhDs and MDs on the payroll working in labs across the various federal agencies and DOD. NIH alone has about 4,000 employees with doctorates. Many of them (myself included) joined the staff after retiring from established careers - often universities.

Granting agencies especially know very well who the experts in a particular field are, because they issue research contracts and grants to university and private-sector labs. Those grants are always vetted by external peer review committees composed of senior people (mostly university research professors). Thus, government researchers know who the top people in their relevant fields are. Draft lists are then reviewed by agency heads, modified if appropriate, and the invitations go out to the experts - both federal and private sector. They are compensated for travel and time.

As for agreement on policy recommendations, this is also straightforward. All researchers participate in peer reviews as a routine part of their professional lives. They may review grant applications, journal articles, books, etc. Recommendations are always formed by consensus. At age 75 and retired, I still review two or three journal articles every month, and read gobs of scientific articles monthly as well - to keep my hand in so to speak. If there are sound arguments that question recommendations, those are included in committee reports for all decision-makers to review and consider. So actually, the process is not as chaotic as one might think.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:05:21 PM

TooOld4This

Author 513840
(Member since Jul 12, 2019), 1 fan, 40 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Finally, someone is writing about Just-in-Time's complete failure!

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:40:38 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1761 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
It isn't a "complete failure".

It works, until it doesn't.

The question is, who made it fail? And why?

There are individuals who are responsible for this. They hide behind your naivete' to accept their excuses.

While there are indeed fantastical "conspiracy theories", that hardly means that all of them aren't real conspiracies.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:21:21 PM

