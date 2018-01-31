

How the Humboldt Standard covered the assassination of JFK

Had we gathered around a fireplace in 1944, we would have judged 56 year old visionary Vice President Henry Wallace to be a worthy successor to FDR, a cinch to become the 33rd President of the United States. Wallace defined the word 'Progressive'.

President Roosevelt was hugely popular amongst the people. FDR was often on the same page with Marshall Stalin, and conversely at odds with Winston Churchill. The war had finally turned around as another Presidential Election drew near. The delegates were set to give the ticket an overwhelming stamp of approval by acclimation.

I recommend viewing Oliver Stone's documentary THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES.

This prospect did not sit well with those who looked upon Vice President Wallace's idea of investing money in our nation and our people, as a threat to their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a world in their image.

'Wallace opposed the cold war, the arms race with the Soviet Union and racial segregation. He was a strong advocate of labor unions, national health insurance, public works jobs and women's equality. He would have been, without question, the most radical president in American history. He would have served out the remaining three years of FDR's fourth term and certainly would have sought to be elected on his own in 1948.'

The Money People gave priority to replacing Vice-President Wallace on the ticket, as did the 'Business Wing' of the Democratic Party. The end result was that MONEY insisted the popular Harry Wallace be replaced, and President Roosevelt allowed them to prevail. Harry Truman became the Vice President.

Harry Truman was 61 when he became the 33rdPresident of the United States.

In 1945, Major John Foster Dulles was 57 years old and was to serve as Secretary of State under President Eisenhower from 1953-1959.

