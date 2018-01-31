Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

JFK v The Lone Gunman

By       Message Kenneth Johnson       (Page 1 of 7 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 94318
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)
From flickr.com: How the Humboldt Standard covered the assassination of JFK {MID-239945}
How the Humboldt Standard covered the assassination of JFK
(Image by Ninian Reid)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Had we gathered around a fireplace in 1944, we would have judged 56 year old visionary Vice President Henry Wallace to be a worthy successor to FDR, a cinch to become the 33rd President of the United States. Wallace defined the word 'Progressive'.

President Roosevelt was hugely popular amongst the people. FDR was often on the same page with Marshall Stalin, and conversely at odds with Winston Churchill. The war had finally turned around as another Presidential Election drew near. The delegates were set to give the ticket an overwhelming stamp of approval by acclimation.

- Advertisement -

I recommend viewing Oliver Stone's documentary THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1494191/episodes?season=1&ref_=tt_eps_sn_1

This prospect did not sit well with those who looked upon Vice President Wallace's idea of investing money in our nation and our people, as a threat to their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a world in their image.

- Advertisement -

'Wallace opposed the cold war, the arms race with the Soviet Union and racial segregation. He was a strong advocate of labor unions, national health insurance, public works jobs and women's equality. He would have been, without question, the most radical president in American history. He would have served out the remaining three years of FDR's fourth term and certainly would have sought to be elected on his own in 1948.'

http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/14297-henry-wallace-americas-forgotten-visionary

The Money People gave priority to replacing Vice-President Wallace on the ticket, as did the 'Business Wing' of the Democratic Party. The end result was that MONEY insisted the popular Harry Wallace be replaced, and President Roosevelt allowed them to prevail. Harry Truman became the Vice President.

- Advertisement -

Harry Truman was 61 when he became the 33rdPresident of the United States.

In 1945, Major John Foster Dulles was 57 years old and was to serve as Secretary of State under President Eisenhower from 1953-1959.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Former teacher; Corporate Lackey. The JFK assassination was a coup d'e'tat. Eclecticist. Riverside County, California, USA

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Legacy May Be Nuclear War

Assets and Traitors

BERLIN, 1966: Correspondence with a cousin

Mairzy Doats, but Sheep'll Eat What They're Fed

A Haughty Spirit Goeth Between Now and Summer

Menstruating Housewife Bloodies CEO

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 15 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1835 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Had we gathered around a fireplace in 1944, we would have judged 56 year old visionary Vice President Henry Wallace to be a worthy successor to FDR, a cinch to become the 33rd President of the United States. Wallace defined the word 'Progressive'.

President Roosevelt was hugely popular amongst the people. FDR was often on the same page with Marshall Stalin, and conversely at odds with Winston Churchill. The war had finally turned around as another Presidential Election drew near. The delegates were set to give the ticket an overwhelming stamp of approval by acclimation.

I recommend viewing Oliver Stone's documentary THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES.

This prospect did not sit well with those who looked upon Vice President Wallace's idea of investing money in our nation and our people, as a threat to their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a world in their image.

Wallace opposed the cold war, the arms race with the Soviet Union and racial segregation. He was a strong advocate of labor unions, national health insurance, public works jobs and women's equality. He would have been, without question, the most radical president in American history. He would have served out the remaining three years of FDR's fourth term and certainly would have sought to be elected on his own in 1948.'

The Money People gave priority to replacing Vice-President Wallace on the ticket, as did the 'Business Wing' of the Democratic Party. The end result was that MONEY insisted the popular Harry Wallace be replaced, and President Roosevelt allowed them to prevail. Harry Truman became the Vice President.

Harry Truman was 61 when he became the 33rdPresident of the United States.

In 1945, Major John Foster Dulles was 57 years old and was to serve as Secretary of State under President Eisenhower from 1953-1959.

'Dulles was a prominent Republican and a close associate of Governor Thomas E. Dewey of New York, who became the Republican presidential nominee in the elections of 1944 and 1948. During the 1944 and 1948 campaigns Dulles served as Dewey's chief foreign policy adviser."

'"Operation Polecat" was the label applied by a coterie of volunteer advisers to a part of their project to help candidate Thomas E. Dewey take command of the emergent issue of domestic Communism in the 1948 presidential campaign. They derived the catchphrase from Dewey's expressed desire "to make communism as popular as a polecat."1 William Loeb to Charles D. Breitel, 24 September 1948, Series 5, Box 112, Thomas E. Dewey Papers, Rush Rhees Library, University of Rochester [hereafter Dewey Papers].

The "polecat," or more commonly "skunk," inspired a recurring Cold War--era trope for Communists. Senator Joseph R. McCarthy often asserted that pursuing Communists, like hunting skunks, was dirty and unpopular but a necessary chore. By September 1948, the issue of Communism in the federal government seemed primed to help end the Democratic Party's dominance in national politics. However, 1948 turned out to be an electoral turning point that didn't turn.'

'In 1944, Dulles took an active role in establishing the Republican plank calling for the establishment of a Jewish commonwealth in Palestine.'[7]Isaac Alteras, Eisenhower and Israel: U.S.-Israeli Relations, 1953--1960 (University Press of Florida, 1993), ISBN 0-8130-1205-8 , pp 53--55

'Dulles strongly opposed communism, believing it was "Godless terrorism". One of his first major policy shifts towards a more aggressive position against communism occurred in March 1953, when Dulles supported Eisenhower's decision to direct the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), then headed by his brother Allen Dulles, to draft plans to overthrow the Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh of Iran. This led directly to the coup d'e'tat via Operation Ajax in support of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who became the Shah of Iran.'

'Dulles was one of the pioneers of massive retaliation and brinkmanship. In an article written for LIFE magazine, Dulles defined his policy of brinkmanship: "The ability to get to the verge without getting into the war is the necessary art." '

Because what the Safari Club demonstrates is that Dulles' entire spooky world is beyond the reach of American democracy. Even the most energetic post-World War II attempt to rein it in was in the end as effective as trying to lasso mist. And today we've largely returned to the balance of power Dulles set up in the 1950s. As Jay Rockefeller said in 2007 when he was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, "Don't you understand the way intelligence works? Do you think that because I'm chairman of the Intelligence Committee that I just say 'I want it, give it to me'? They control it. All of it. All of it. All the time."'

John's younger brother, Allen Dulles, was 52. President Truman would later appoint him to the position of Director of the National Clandestine Service, a position that was established December 1, 1950.

'The Director of the National Clandestine Service (D/NCS) is a senior United States government official in the U'S' Central Intelligence Agency who serves as head of the Directorate of Operations.

The position was established December 1, 1950 and from January 4, 1951 until March 1, 1973 it was known as Deputy Director of Plans (DDP). When this unit was still known as the Directorate of Plans, it at first accounted for about 75% of the CIA Budget and about 60% of the personnel within the CIA.'

Richard Helms was age 32 in 1944. In June 1966, President Johnson appointed Director of Central Intelligence (DCI.

'After the 1963 coup in South Vietnam, Helms was privy to Kennedy's anguish over the killing of President Diem. A month later, Kennedy was assassinated. Helms eventually worked to manage the CIA's complicated response during its subsequent investigation by the Warren Commission.'

CIA director Dick Helms should have lost his job after JFK's assassination.

'Richard Helms, retired CIA director, is one of the most important figures in the JFK assassination story. He was one of the senior CIA officials responsible for the intelligence failure that culminated in the breakdown of presidential security in Dealey Plaza. He should have lost his job after President Kennedy was killed because at least five of his subordinates knew all about the accused assassin Lee Oswald before November 22, 1963.

In this 1992 interview, Richard Schlesinger of CBS News aggressively questioned Helms about the role of the CIA in the events of November 22, 1963. Usually a masterful witness, Helms look defensive and unconvincing.'

Helms, who died in 2002, was dubbed "The Man Who Kept the Secrets" by his biographer Thomas Powers. He was in Powers' phrase a " gentlemanly planner of assassinations."

'In November 1963 Helms served as the deputy director of the CIA. He became Director of Central Intelligence in 1966. He served until 1973 when he was forced out by President Richard Nixon.

At least five undercover officers reporting directly or indirectly to Helms (David Phillips, Win Scott, Ann Goodpasture, John Whitten, Bill Hood, and Tom Karameesines) knew about the travels, politics, and

contacts of a young man named Lee Oswald before President Kennedy was killed.'

'Helms and his colleagues concealed their knowledge of Oswald from investigators. Instead of losing his job, he served another decade. He died in October 2002.

"James Angleton's real life is the most intriguing, moving, and at times shocking spy story in American history. In The Ghost, Jeff Morley has captured the man in all his brilliant and sometimes delusional eccentricity. Angleton is woven through many of the strangest episodes of the 1950s and 60s--including the Kennedy assassination--in what was invisible thread, until Morley's book. A 'must read' for anyone who wants to understand just how strange and secretive the CIA was at the height of the Cold War." --David Ignatius, columnist for The Washington Post and author of The Director.'

Prescott Bush was 50.

Lt. George H.W. Bush, age 21, was to come into play with platinum credentials.

Joseph Kennedy was 57.

JFK was 28.

Bobby was only 20.

Doesn't it seem odd, that the course of history was decided by a Lone Gunman; a Lone Gunman, who had the power to overthrow the government of the United States? A Lone Gunman with the power to seal the fate of those of us who had hopes and dreams for a Nation, a Nation of Peace and Progress, which could have served as a Model for all the World's Nations.

"There are probably several hundred thousand if we narrow the definition to include only those who in their search for money and power are ruthless and deceitful." -- Henry A. Wallace

'To me it's one of the greatest examples of media incompetence and negligence in American history. I even confronted Ben Bradlee about this, who was probably JFK's closest friend in the Washington press corps and wrote a book all about JFK and their close friendship. "Why didn't you, with your investigative resources, try to get [to] the bottom of it?" You should read what he says in Brothers , but basically it came down to, "Well, I thought it would ruin my career.


Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 at 9:31:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 