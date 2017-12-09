- Advertisement -

I'm well aware that millions of us are going bonkers trying to understand and follow "what's really going on" on the national and international stage. If I had to reduce all that to a phrase, I'd say "a lot of crazy sh*t." Insanely crazy, to be sure.

Hence I was riveted and astounded the other day when I watched a 3 hour video that an old friend of mine recommended, titled "JFK to 9/11: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick." Maybe you've seen it, and I'd love to hear comments if you have or if you do. Corrections, additions, impressions, or whatever.

This happens to be the "best narrative" I've seen on the downward arc this country has been taking over the past 70 years (my age, incidentally) and even before that, into WW1. By "best narrative," I mean what appears to be a remarkably accurate account of how we got where we are today--on a par with Howard Zinn's People's History of the United States. I've long been aware of many of the topics, events, and individuals covered, but not nearly in such depth and with so many connections as this video exposes. It came out in 2014 and I can't even imagine the hours of work and editing involved.

Immaculately researched and detailed, the film goes into the founding of the CIA and other deep state agencies, shining bright light on the players in the shadows--many of whom are in fact and widely known, many in plain sight today. The modus operandi of the CIA is laid bare and I'd call it impossible to not see the similar effects around us today, even if we can't completely tie together all the dirty, sinister deeds being done even as I write this (although a vast amount is more visible today than in 1963, thanks to the internet, which of course is why censorship of that is being pushed so hard).

Lee Harvey Oswald was a patsy for the CIA, and not the one who killed Kennedy (there were actually eight snipers lined up and shooting, in what had to be a "fool-proof mission" for the CIA et.al.). I can only attempt to evaluate videos of this nature as I do articles, namely looking to see if they are internally consistent, and do they fit together with what I already know, or think I know. This video gets an A+ on these two criteria alone, and I would say the same about the narration and actual scenes and interviews shown.

On the one hand, I come away remarkably depressed given the depth and scope of the evil we have been and are facing; but on the other, I feel a far deeper understanding of how so much horror and "shock and awe" has been unleashed on us and the world and continues to happen, with more and more regularity. This video reveals how the deep state functions, and the ruthlessness with which it operates.

The video exposes the literal takeover of the U.S. Government by genuine psychopaths, many of whom are not just running free but coughing up no end of enemies for us to "fear and fight" today, lest the super-sized and lucrative MIBC (military-industrial-banking complex) should run out of things to do. I forget how many folks were assassinated or had their lives ruined for trying to speak the truth, that truth being in complete contrast to the Warren Commission Report, a huge joke headed by Alan Dulles, the self-same spook that JFK fired years before. The so-called Cold War is cracked open for the farce that it was, we clearly see our large hand in keeping Hitler alive and well, via U.S. Corporations and individuals.

Having this information still leaves us with the bottom line question, "What to do about it?" At the same time, it delineates what we are up against. The first principle of warfare is to "know the enemy." This film takes the viewer a long way in that direction.

Fortuitously, I was telling the friend who told me about this that I was in the middle of "JFK and the Unspeakable," by James Douglass, a book that has been recommended on OEN several times, and that is an ideal compliment to this video.