"JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass", a synopsis



Cannes 2021: Oliver Stone revisits 'JFK' .? FRANCE 24 English What if one of the most pivotal events of the 20th century was, in fact, a cover up? That's the question at the heart of .JFK: Revisited., Oliver Stone's new ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: FRANCE 24 English) Details DMCA



Documentary film maker Oliver Stone

A week or so ago I watched Oliver Stone's latest documentary, "JFK revisited: Through the Looking Glass" now available on Showtime.

Though I was previously aware of some things Stone presented it was his sequencing of the events before and after the assassination of JFK that was most significant.

It's brought a reflective mood to this writer ever since convincing as it was the "official" Warren Commission's Report version of the assassination was pure hokum. Too many eye witness accounts plus the factual evidence come to light over the years since contradict the "official" version which doesn't pass the smell test.

Take the magic bullet theory, the one that supposedly hit the president from the rear then miraculously hit Texas Governor Connelly in the thigh in the front seat. The alleged trajectory of the one bullet just doesn't make sense. Other tests of a similar bullet hitting flesh and bone revealed a mangled bullet. The JFK bullet used as "evidence" by the Commission showed it as pristine, not a mark on it.

Too many eye witnesses that weren't asked to testify before the Commission but in later interviews said they heard multiple shots from different directions contradicting the one shooter theory the Commission bought into that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone assassin.

Then of course the film taken bystander Abraham Zapruder-also not taken into consideration by the Commission-revealed unmistakably JFK was struck from the front with his head thrown backwards. Something that could not have occurred if the shot had come from a 6th floor window of the Texas book repository.

Though Stone won't say explicitly the assassination was a planned inside job perpetrated by the CIA, the mafia or who the actual shooters were, his documentary reveals the "official" Warren Commission Report version was a lie.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).