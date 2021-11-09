 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 11/9/21

JFK Murder Documents, Deadlines, Disclosures, Disputes

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 35217
Cyril H. Wecht, M.D., J.D.
Cyril H. Wecht, M.D., J.D.
(Image by Noel St. John)   Details   DMCA


The Biden Administration's recent delay in releasing the final trove of classified documents pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy tees up three annual research conferences scheduled this month during the anniversary of JFK's slaying in downtown Dallas.

The conferences and postponed document releases build on millions of pages of previously declassified documents and many hundreds of books through the decades fanning widespread public doubts about official accounts. Those official accounts, most notably the 1964 Warren Commission report, assigned guilt for the president's death solely to ex-Marine Lee Harvey Oswald.

Outrageous flaws in the report that are largely ignored by government, academic and mainstream media foster lingering fears that watchdog institutions fail to probe and prevent other civic tragedies and cover-ups, including in current times.

Today's column will survey this fall's major developments regarding this scandal. These include the records release delay, the three conferences and Oliver Stone's sequel, JFK Revisited, to his blockbuster film JFK three decades ago. The new documentary launches in the United States on Showtime on Nov. 22, the anniversary of JFK's death.

The photo at top show famed forensic pathologist Cyril H. Wecht, M.D., J.D., a longtime coroner and medical school professor. He was a consultant on the original JFK film, among many other accomplishments in his long and courageous career.

The photo captures a moment when Wecht was describing for an audience at the National Press Club in 2017 the physical impossibility of the Warren Commission's 1964 report that President John F. Kennedy's accused assassin fatally shot the president acting alone. (Photo by Noel St. John of the Press Club, used with permission).

Wecht, chairman of the group Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA), was speaking at a "Sunshine Week" conference organized by CAPA to show the vital civic need for the Trump White House to comply with the President John F. Kennedy Records Collection Act of 1992, which required public release of all assassination records that year.

President Trump later that year cited "national security" to postpone the release of many records, a delay replicated last month by President Biden just before the required release date this year of Oct. 26.

An estimated 16,000 JFK assassination records remain classified in whole or part despite the provisions of the law, which had been unanimously passed by Congress in 1992 and signed into law by then President George H.W. Bush.

This editor helped arrange and moderate that 2017 CAPA news conference and also is scheduled as a speaker in two of the three November conferences this year on the topics of record release, media misconduct and legal corruption.

One event is organized by CAPA, to be shown via Zoom on the weekend days of Nov. 20 and 21, with a free all-day session on Friday, Nov. 19 for students.

Another is the "JFK Assassination Conference," which can be seen both via Zoom and in person at the Magnolia Hotel in downtown Dallas. It extends for three days, beginning on Nov. 19.

A third conference, organized since 1996 by the JFK Lancer company, will be its "November in Dallas" annual event, this year via remote viewing from Nov. 19 through 21, with heavily discounted admission for students.

This column is also the 57th segment of the Justice Integrity Project's JFK Assassination Readers Guide, which lists major books, films, archives and interpretative articles, with an index and links in the appendix.

We provide also a preview of the forthcoming issue of Garrison, a 398-page webzine / book published this week. Under the editorship of S.T. Patrick, this edition's focus is on original commentaries about the 1960s assassinations of Kennedy (JFK), his brother, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (RFK), the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) and Malcolm X.

Andrew Kreig is an investigative reporter, attorney, author, business strategist, radio host, and longtime non-profit executive based in Washington, DC. His most recent book is "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney and Their Masters," the (more...)
 

