Ivermectin: The New Hydroxychloroquine?



I'm Warning Ya....

I encountered my first touter of ivermectin more than a month ago, on a progressive news outlet, www.opednews.com, where I publish my writings, and where the virus of disinformation does not easily breed. This commenter didn't even know ivermectin, and several related medications, were veterinary medicine. He also didn't at first know whether ivermectin was a prophylactic or a therapeutic.

However, ivermectin is currently in testing stage as a possible vaccine for Covid-19 in several other nations besides the US, including Indonesia and South Africa. The data is not very organized, and there was reported plagiarism in the findings from Indonesia. My veterinarian confirmed to me that ivermectin is used for deworming for large animals, but he didn't say he used it in his practice, which is almost completely dogs and cats.

I'm from Mississippi, and it does not surprise me a bit that my fellow state citizens are leading in poisoning themselves by trying some other not-yet-FDA-approved treatment-- not under medical supervision-- than a vaccine. And whether anybody else wants to say it (and many decline in order not to hurt feelings), White Republican conservative Mississippians, Alabamans, Missourians, Louisianans, Texans and Floridians are at the forefront of resistance to public pandemic-mitigation measures.

Other states, like South Dakota, are experiencing the spike, and acting stupid in the face of it.

But the South is the only REGION that is putting up wholesale resistance to vaccination. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came close to calling these rednecks out recently, acknowledging that she could not force private citizens of Alabama to receive vaccines, but as much as saying "you can't fix stupid."

Mississippi and Alabama's new-case 7-day averages are within 200 of California's, and California's population is about 8 times that of Alabama, and about 13 times that of Mississippi!

Anecdotally, I will tell my experience: 4 weekends ago me and my band The Truckers traveled out of Mississippi for our first mini-tour since 2019. Two out of three shows were in Missouri, including Springfield, population about 168,000, perhaps the hardest-hit single American city in this new wave of Covid-19. The other was a restaurant across from Busch Stadium in St.Louis, where I have played regularly since 2005.

