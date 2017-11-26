Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Ivanka Throws Gasoline On Roy Moore's Race, Daddy Livid As Dems Capitalize With Ad

Roy Moore Speaks About Allegations
Ivanka Trump commented to the Associated Press a few weeks ago when the Roy Moore allegations were ramping up, "There's a special place in Hell for people who prey on children. I've yet to see a valid explanation, and I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts." That comment has now been made into a 30-second campaign spot by Democrat Doug Jones, and Daddy Trump is not pleased at all.

New York Times:

"As Mr. Moore has rejected calls to drop out even as more women have accused him of preying on them when they were teenagers, Republicans have given up any hope that he will fold his campaign. Mr. Trump has repeatedly told his aides that he does not believe Mr. Moore would ever quit.

"What the president did not foresee was that the friction would reach inside his immediate family. He vented his annoyance when his daughter Ivanka castigated Mr. Moore by saying there was "a special place in hell for people who prey on children," according to three staff members who heard his comments.

"'Do you believe this?' Mr. Trump asked several aides in the Oval Office in the hours after Ms. Trump said that Mr. Moore should exit the race. Mr. Moore's Democratic opponent in the Alabama race, Doug Jones, quickly turned her comments into a campaign ad."

Having Ivanka Trump as part of a Democratic campaign ad has certainly done nothing to alleviate Mitch McConnell's worries.

"Mr. McConnell and his allies have believed for weeks that disaster awaits, win or lose, if Mr. Moore remains in the race: Either the Democrats will claim the seat on Dec. 12, or Mr. Moore will win and thrust the party into an agonizing months-long debate over whether to expel him.

"The accusations against Mr. Moore have lifted Democrats' hopes of notching a rare victory in the Deep South in next month's special election, which would narrow the Republican Senate majority to a single seat. Just as significantly, the president has handed the Democrats a political weapon with which to batter Republicans going into the midterm elections: that they tolerate child predation."

Right now polls have Moore and Jones running neck and neck. Interestingly, McConnell doesn't seem to see it that way.

"The Senate leader has told fellow Republicans in private that Mr. Moore's nomination has endangered the party's hold on the Senate, according to people who have spoken with him -- his starkest acknowledgment so far that the political environment has turned sharply against his party since Mr. Trump's election. Mr. McConnell has also reiterated his intention to move against Mr. Moore if he is elected, though Mr. McConnell has made clear that he thinks that the candidate is unlikely to win."

Here's the ad which is giving Donald conniptions. As for Roy Moore, hey, Roy, when you've lost Mitch McConnell...

 

