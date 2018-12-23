 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

#ItsTime to fix the #Bagarap

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Peter Chisholm       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Group(s): ; ; ; , Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/23/18

Author 512338
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

One language is not enough.


Children on a Papua New Guinean Beach
(Image by Dr Peter James Chisholm)   Permission   Details   DMCA

One language is not enough. Does Tok Pisin have part of the answer to Social Media Addiction? I think they do, its in their main language. It is not a "bugger up" - it's beautiful!

Papua New Guinea, as I've been explaining, almost has as many languages as the rest of the world put together. They still manage to communicate very well, most often using Tok Pisin, which is considered by many to be a language rather than a creole.

- Advertisement -

I firmly believe in the language philosophy inherent in everyday Tok Pisin - its in the first page of quite a few phrasebooks.
You can see this in all of my work and my attempts to translate. Yesterday, I respectfully requested from any Wikipedia editor, any answer to an either simple or very complex question - is there a reason why there is no Tok Pisin Wikipedia? Tok Pisin is the national language of Papua New Guinea, and 4-6 million people speak it.

To explain why I think this is particularly pertinent, is because I think Tok Pisin has the perfect word for describing this condition. It is "bagarap". Coming from the Australian term "bugger up" when we "buggered up" their country for many years, this word has become part of their vernacular, and it is used very commonly, including on cigarette packets - it's an amazing metaphorical language.

Cigarette packets in 2010 essentially said "cigarettes bugger up the lungs that belong to you". I contend that yes, indeed they do.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, social media addiction is not like other stimulant addictions - it's far too widespread, and we don't know exactly what it is yet.

It is not "dependence" - we do not depend on social networks to survive. It is not really "complications" or "poisoning" - no one poisoned anyone here, and it is far more complicated than a simple "complication".

I suggest respectfully that it might be called the "Social media bagarap."

Bagarap means:

- "break down"

- "worn out"

- Advertisement -

- "spoil" OR

- "accident"

This entirely depends on the context in which it is used. I suggest respectfully that many corporations, many doctors, many medical scientists in the past have accidentally missed this diagnosis. I highly doubt a significant number of them wanted to make people mentally ill on purpose.

This is the social media bagarap. But we can fix the bagarap.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Peter is a medical registrar in Melbourne, Australia, with experience and interests in Infectious Diseases and Addiction Medicine. He is currently completing a Masters of Science (Infectious Diseases) at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical (more...)
 

Peter Chisholm Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

One language is not enough

My name is TREO

#TheEssay today

Blame Canada!

Can cars pay attention to planets?

Anti-technology movements are not without serious risk

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Chisholm

Become a Fan
Author 512338
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 1 fan, 11 articles, 5 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

If i've completely misunderstood Tok Pisin, PNG I sincerely apologise - I've only been there for short amounts of time!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 23, 2018 at 7:04:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 