ItsTime to fix the #Bagarap

- Advertisement -

One language is not enough.

One language is not enough. Does Tok Pisin have part of the answer to Social Media Addiction? I think they do, its in their main language. It is not a "bugger up" - it's beautiful!

Papua New Guinea, as I've been explaining, almost has as many languages as the rest of the world put together. They still manage to communicate very well, most often using Tok Pisin, which is considered by many to be a language rather than a creole.

- Advertisement -

I firmly believe in the language philosophy inherent in everyday Tok Pisin - its in the first page of quite a few phrasebooks.

You can see this in all of my work and my attempts to translate. Yesterday, I respectfully requested from any Wikipedia editor, any answer to an either simple or very complex question - is there a reason why there is no Tok Pisin Wikipedia? Tok Pisin is the national language of Papua New Guinea, and 4-6 million people speak it.

To explain why I think this is particularly pertinent, is because I think Tok Pisin has the perfect word for describing this condition. It is "bagarap". Coming from the Australian term "bugger up" when we "buggered up" their country for many years, this word has become part of their vernacular, and it is used very commonly, including on cigarette packets - it's an amazing metaphorical language.

Cigarette packets in 2010 essentially said "cigarettes bugger up the lungs that belong to you". I contend that yes, indeed they do.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, social media addiction is not like other stimulant addictions - it's far too widespread, and we don't know exactly what it is yet.

It is not "dependence" - we do not depend on social networks to survive. It is not really "complications" or "poisoning" - no one poisoned anyone here, and it is far more complicated than a simple "complication".

I suggest respectfully that it might be called the "Social media bagarap."

Bagarap means:

- "break down"

- "worn out"

- Advertisement -

- "spoil" OR

- "accident"

This entirely depends on the context in which it is used. I suggest respectfully that many corporations, many doctors, many medical scientists in the past have accidentally missed this diagnosis. I highly doubt a significant number of them wanted to make people mentally ill on purpose.

This is the social media bagarap. But we can fix the bagarap.

Next Page 1 | 2