It was before (a poem)

It was before I thought
Of what I meant to tell you
It was before I stood up
That I watched the geese disappear
It was before I stopped trying to count them
Because they were too many
It was before I saw them
Before I heard
The first goose calling
Before I caught sight of the crescent moon
And realized that the sun had set
That I lifted my eyes to the sky
And allowed myself to rest
In my work clothes
But it was before that
That I slipped into myself
Because I had thought enough
It was before the last leaf had fallen
From the tree I was sitting under
And before the siren faded
Into the cityscape
Of the dream you sent me
Before the news died down
And before the wind died down
Before the last edit
It was before I sat
Before I stopped
Before my body said stop
And before I went back to work
In the backyard
It was before our conversation
It was before you left