 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/9/23

It's time to retire the city and state retirement funds

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)

Pension Funds are not primarily for Pensioners, they benefit fund managers up to 10X more.
Pension Funds are not primarily for Pensioners, they benefit fund managers up to 10X more.
(Image by Hilltop Finance)   Details   DMCA

More and more I've come to the inescapable conclusion that the pension funds are at the root of state and city fiscal problems.

This Bloomberg article confirms that the New York City pension fund is ~$250b (the New York State pension fund is only slightly larger). It fluctuates annually, and when it goes down, the city has to contribute billions more, often while stressed by diminished tax revenues from a recession itself.

The article shows that since 2018, the cost of running the NYC pension funds - 5 of them - has gone up by 40% in aggregate.

Former mayor Bloomberg and his Comptroller claimed a billion dollars could be saved by consolidating them, but the unions prevented that because as the article says the unions like "something they can control."

But this is not even the real issue. The real issue is why something that makes 0%-5% net after fees and excluding contributions - which could simply go towards pensioners instead of expensive managers, upgraded computer systems (see article), etc, at an over-CPI rate of inflation - is being kept at all.

Paying pensioners directly, including an annual COLA, and paid for with a combination of employer contributions and new taxes, would be more than offset by:

- Lower borrowing costs from lower borrowing AND better borrower ratings from having less debt

- Lower expenses after paying off some or most of existing debt over the next 10-20 years

- Improved infrastructure, housing opportunities (NYCHA needs $40b, which could be mostly paid for by the city after cashing in the pension funds), etc.

- A Public Bank (!) to loan to the People at competitive rates, or, in many cases, to credit-worthy people unable to get loans at all currently.

Taxes overall could probably be cut over time, as the debt gets paid off.

Who would lose out?

- Wall Street: both the stock market/brokers and the fund managers collecting fees

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend