Power of Story
It's the U.S. government against the world; America First

America first
(Image by freemarketsugar.com)

Yes, America first. That's the unifying theme for Americans being promoted by our current president. With that, Mr. Trump is also telling the world that America will now adopt a go-it-alone strategy in international affairs; that it will concentrate on its own interests and let the rest of the world fend for itself.

Concentrate on its own interests? What? That's what it has been doing for many decades which is evidenced by the way it has used its military; to establish and maintain control of oil and natural gas reserves. That's exactly why it has such a vast military empire, to protect those interests.

The world, in general, no longer has a high degree of respect and admiration for the U.S. as it once had, especially after World War II. And numerous world polls indicate that the U.S. is greatly feared, that it is a threat to world peace.

To think that the world looks at America in that way is deeply troubling but one thing we should understand. That apprehension and fear these nations have is not of the American people; it's based on their government and its highly aggressive foreign policy.

As history has shown, there can be major differences between a government and its people relative to the policies and actions that the nation takes and its relations with other countries. That's exactly what is happening in America today. The government is highly aggressive and that's not in sync with thinking of the majority of Americans who are very weary of all these wars that accomplish nothing except the generation of more enemies.

Why is it that America has such a difficult time getting along with the nations and people of this world? Listen to the news on the radio and watch TY and you'll hear a steady stream of reports about various situations in which the U.S. government is involved with some military action or confrontation with some other country.

It's as if this government is traveling down a road that leads to nowhere. When is this obsession with domination and control over other countries going to end? Going from one war to another is like being on a merry-go-round that keeps gaining speed and it's impossible to get off.

When, in modern times, have we had a president that has not involved America in a war or military action with some other nation? Actually there was one; it was President Carter who, sad to say, is often incorrectly portrayed as a weak president who didn't accomplish much. Well, his greatest achievement was, that during his presidency, the U.S. did not engage in any war. That certainly was a unique time in American history.

The fact of the matter is that every time that this government is in one of these confrontations it is always in the right; the other nation is always wrong.

Here are some of the examples that illustrate how and why "It's the U.S. government against the world?"

The relationship between the U.S. and Russia, China, and Iran continues to be very tenuous, very volatile. The policy of these countries seems to be one that is defensive for the most part because they fear and don't trust the U.S., and don't really want war. But there is no question that if they are attacked in any way, they will immediately respond.

If the Trump administration wants to continue to rattle the sabers against China and try to frighten its leaders then those in it should think again because, while China shows no desire to go to war against the U.S., it's great apprehension over what the U.S. might do is causing it to rapidly build up its military forces and develop and implement highly sophisticated weaponry.

Here's what's been happening in the last several decades. These are the nations that have felt the wrath of the U.S. military: Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. None of these wars and military actions can really be justified.

This current confrontation with North Korea calls for this president to think deeply about the various options the U. S. has and, together with his advisers, adopt the one that has the best chance to lead to a peaceful resolution. However, does anyone think that this is happening, that it will even happen at some point?

We recently saw Trump blowing up at a strategy meeting and launching into a tirade against North Korea, shouting out, ""North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." This is the worst thing he could possibility have said since it will result in exacerbating an already grave situation.

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

  New Content

The U.S. government against the world? This government needs to see the handwriting on the wall; that its current misguided strategy in world affairs is not working, and never will.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 3:36:24 PM

Ed Ciaccio

One dissent to this otherwise fine article: following Zbigniew Brzezinski 's

advice, President Carter armed and supported the mujahideen, led by Osama bin Laden, in Afghanistan, to "give the USSR its own Vietnam". That led to the Taliban, al-Qaeda, and the following endless war of the U.S. on Afghanistan.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 6:38:45 PM

michael payne

Ed: a good response and an insightful observation; and something of which I was aware. Carter followed Brzezinski's advice when he should not have but he did and that was a very bad move. He should have stayed completely out of that situation. While that observation adds value to this discussion what I meant was the initiation of an American war which Carter didn't do.

Now let me give you my take on the Russian invasion of Afghanistan and the Taliban. The way I see it is that some elements of the Taliban may have aided Osama but the 911 attack was planned by Osama and carried out by 15 out of 19 Saudi nationals; and any retaliation should have been against Saudi Arabia and not Afghanistan.

I believe that the Taliban, identified by that name or others, have been in that country almost from that country's beginning long ago and in the case of Russia and the U.S. they were fighting back against invading forces.

The U.S. war on Afghanistan that has been going on since 2001 should never have been waged, that was a monumental mistake and the madness is still going on. It's part of the agenda of endless war and I think we may well soon see measures taken to take control of that country's massive very valuable resources.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 9:27:10 PM

Ms Nan

Getting rid of Trump will not get rid of the problem. The problem will remain without him, but possibly in a less bombastic form.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:18:44 PM

John Peebles

To clarify, I think our foreign policy is unhinged. We've used hard power to the exclusion of softer power--diplomacy, US commercial/business ties abroad, Peace Corps, international exchange, etc.. Even non-military aid could be considered a more effective use of funds.
Our foreign policy has lost focus since 9/11. We went after the wrong dudes. In that miscarriage of justice, we've managed to ignite numerous smaller fires.
In the Middle East, the US has followed the doctrine of Clean Break, a planned regime change or destabilization regime for some 14 Muslim countries.
Lashing out at Iraq like we did has yielded a propaganda bonanza for enemies we've made since then. Rendition and torture are two instruments meant to force confessions for the sake of the continuation of the wars we launched, quite illegally. It destroys the legality of any prosecutions, so why use it if they're really guilty?

To justify our war in Iraq we broke international law and the evidence was fabricated--not just an "oops" but a war crime. Is it no surprise therefore that we find ourselves locked in a multi-decadal occupation with no way out?
The way we went in has made more war possible, not less. This raises the issue of why then can't we win? Is the goal winning or is it endless occupation?

The most pressing priority is to generate war for domestic political benefit. Yet Bush barely won--some say he didn't in '04. So whatever bang comes from being the war president may not be as effective. Trump may be unable to gain from it.
Clean Break intends to break down state authority among the enemies of Israel in order to prevent the use of nuclear weapons against it. It's succeeded in creating numerous smaller enclaves--a process known as balkanization. This undermines the secular power and authority. If these nations could summon up the strength to mount a collective defense--rather than asymmetrical terror--the results could be unfavorable.
Remember that our foreign policy dysfunction originates in the overuse of hard power. It's a language that loses it's effectiveness over time. And sometimes a very short time--like when Trump said his fire and fury threat wasn't enough.
This is the language of brutes and bullies and therefore puffs its way out. Harsher words are required and even those are just hot air blowing and must be constantly inflated to seem more saber-y.
We're a paper tiger--unable to prosecute a just war due to the post-9/11 overcommit. The people will pay a big price if a real war or crisis comes along. Like Katrina, we may find our equipment overseas, or dykes go unmaintained--they need constant shoring up.
Worse than the physical limitations, we're in a leadership crisis. Communication is ineffective, signals are being sent--there exists no apparent coordination between the appendages of the Trump White House. Even they don't know where their mercurial leader stands one day to the next. It's as if our foreign policy is steered between everchanging tweets.
It bears remembering that the first Korean War may have begun when then Secretary of State Acheson failed to mention South Korea as part of the ring of democracies that the US would protect from the communist menace. The North Koreans went in a short time later.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 9:16:22 PM

