

America first

Yes, America first. That's the unifying theme for Americans being promoted by our current president. With that, Mr. Trump is also telling the world that America will now adopt a go-it-alone strategy in international affairs; that it will concentrate on its own interests and let the rest of the world fend for itself.

Concentrate on its own interests? What? That's what it has been doing for many decades which is evidenced by the way it has used its military; to establish and maintain control of oil and natural gas reserves. That's exactly why it has such a vast military empire, to protect those interests.

The world, in general, no longer has a high degree of respect and admiration for the U.S. as it once had, especially after World War II. And numerous world polls indicate that the U.S. is greatly feared, that it is a threat to world peace.

To think that the world looks at America in that way is deeply troubling but one thing we should understand. That apprehension and fear these nations have is not of the American people; it's based on their government and its highly aggressive foreign policy.

As history has shown, there can be major differences between a government and its people relative to the policies and actions that the nation takes and its relations with other countries. That's exactly what is happening in America today. The government is highly aggressive and that's not in sync with thinking of the majority of Americans who are very weary of all these wars that accomplish nothing except the generation of more enemies.

Why is it that America has such a difficult time getting along with the nations and people of this world? Listen to the news on the radio and watch TY and you'll hear a steady stream of reports about various situations in which the U.S. government is involved with some military action or confrontation with some other country.

It's as if this government is traveling down a road that leads to nowhere. When is this obsession with domination and control over other countries going to end? Going from one war to another is like being on a merry-go-round that keeps gaining speed and it's impossible to get off.

When, in modern times, have we had a president that has not involved America in a war or military action with some other nation? Actually there was one; it was President Carter who, sad to say, is often incorrectly portrayed as a weak president who didn't accomplish much. Well, his greatest achievement was, that during his presidency, the U.S. did not engage in any war. That certainly was a unique time in American history.

The fact of the matter is that every time that this government is in one of these confrontations it is always in the right; the other nation is always wrong.

Here are some of the examples that illustrate how and why "It's the U.S. government against the world?"

The relationship between the U.S. and Russia, China, and Iran continues to be very tenuous, very volatile. The policy of these countries seems to be one that is defensive for the most part because they fear and don't trust the U.S., and don't really want war. But there is no question that if they are attacked in any way, they will immediately respond.

If the Trump administration wants to continue to rattle the sabers against China and try to frighten its leaders then those in it should think again because, while China shows no desire to go to war against the U.S., it's great apprehension over what the U.S. might do is causing it to rapidly build up its military forces and develop and implement highly sophisticated weaponry.

Here's what's been happening in the last several decades. These are the nations that have felt the wrath of the U.S. military: Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. None of these wars and military actions can really be justified.

This current confrontation with North Korea calls for this president to think deeply about the various options the U. S. has and, together with his advisers, adopt the one that has the best chance to lead to a peaceful resolution. However, does anyone think that this is happening, that it will even happen at some point?

We recently saw Trump blowing up at a strategy meeting and launching into a tirade against North Korea, shouting out, ""North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." This is the worst thing he could possibility have said since it will result in exacerbating an already grave situation.

