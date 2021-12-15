It's not God (sonnet)

I feel for Kentucky for all that they have lost:

Lives and property, whole towns!

For some, a line of trust might have been crossed!

Something has gone haywire. What is going on?

The notion of rebuilding is a recurrent nightmare.

How can one rebuild the church?

Great grandma was baptized there!

Where is the fountain? Where is the old birch?

Such anger in the sky. It makes you think!

What would the prophets say?

And it's not just Kentucky that's on the brink.

Storms are getting stronger. What should we pray?

Pull out the grill from the rubble, come together,

But let's not blame God for the weather!