 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

It's an Honor, Sir

By       Message Eric Dietrich-Berryman       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/18/18

Author 512623
From commons.wikimedia.org: Buckingham Palace, London, England, 24Jan04 {MID-334140}
Buckingham Palace, London, England, 24Jan04
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
On a golden afternoon in the millennial year, I was part of a contingent invited to Buckingham Palace for an awards ceremony. We were a scrum that included an admiral of the fleet, some knights, and a couple of lords. The World Ship Trust, on whose Council I served as trustee and adviser, was to present its Maritime Heritage Award for historic ship preservation to the British clipper ship Cutty Sark. By precedence, the award was made in the Trust's behalf by the head of state or someone of similar, national stature.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Cutty-sark {MID-334141}
Cutty-sark
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Past presenters include President Reagan and several kings and queens of Asia and Europe, including the Queen of England. This time we got Prince Philip.

He is known less formally as "Phil the Greek," on account of his parents having been the former king and queen of the Hellenes. We were a familiar crowd and he was a relaxed host. He joked about his colorful alias during the reception.

- Advertisement -

Before going to the palace, Trust and Cutty Sark representatives lunched together in the underground rooms of the Stafford Hotel's wine cellars, part of a subterranean tunnel system dating to the sixteenth century, tunnels that run extensively under London's streets.

After the Port was served, our French chairman rose and reminded us that it was one day and fifty-five years after the end of World War II. He spoke at some elaborate length about what a mighty struggle it had been and he eloquently thanked the English for their crucial support of France.

Refills accompanied choruses of "here-here." We were a nicely oiled and mellow troop that ambled through the park to the big gilded palace gates. Past knots of gawping tourists who took our photograph, past the constable checking our names, and past bearskin-helmeted, scarlet-coated grenadiers who presented arms and came to boot-crashing, brain-jarring attention.

- Advertisement -

A young Guards officer met us. He was doing a couple of years with the Royal Household as an aide-de-camp; it wasn't career-enhancing military duty but it was interesting, he said. We liked him at once.

He led the way up a green-carpeted, winding staircase to a long corridor lined with portraits in ornate gilt frames. A thick red carpet tapered to a point on the far horizon. The perspective was like looking through a telescope backwards.

Midway down the corridor we turned left into a formal reception room decorated in what the eighteenth century called chinoiserie, surrounded by hand-painted silk wallpaper of mandarins and empresses and large Oriental porcelain vases. Andirons in two fireplaces were dragons and pagodas. The chandelier was a vast frosted-glass contraption, hand-painted with flowers.

Besides a couple of tables at either end of the room there was no other furniture.

This was the room behind the center balcony from which King George VI and Winston Churchill waved at a jubilant crowd on VE Day in 1945.

We were split into two groups, Cutty Sark's minders and the Trust--the Jets and the Sharks--at opposite ends of the room. The tea crockery was elegantly translucent and served by liveried footmen wearing frock coats, trousers, and waistcoats all in black and sporting lots of oversized, bright brass buttons. Tweedledums and Tweedledees bearing trays. The cups bore an anchor motif in gold and green. Someone remembered the china as having previously been aboard the royal yacht Britannia.

- Advertisement -


L to R: HRH Prince Philip, World Ship Trust chairman Jacques Chauveau, and WST board members Edward G. Zelinsky and Cmdr. Eric Dietrich-Berryman, USN retired.
(Image by Cmdr. Eric Dietrich-Berryman, USN retired.)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Prince Philip entered the room without any especial announcement and we were all introduced, one after another in rows. Earlier, the aide gave us "The Form" of what to do on first meeting royalty. That this was no ordinary social was plain in the invitation, which said the event would be "in the presence of."

We were going to meet an aura.

But my neck wouldn't bend. My mouth would not form the words, "Your Royal Highness."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

German-born (1940) immigrant (1958). US Army 1958-1964. Vietnam 1962-1963. USN 1969-1993. Hofstra University BA 1966; University of New Mexico MA (1968), PhD (1971). Fully retired. Married. Five children, three grandchildren. Resident in Virginia (more...)
 

Eric Dietrich-Berryman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It's an Honor, Sir

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 