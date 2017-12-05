Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

It's Time To Change More Than Trump

By       Message Robert Borosage       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/5/17

Author 6674
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

From Our Future

From flickr.com: Orange tennis ball head {MID-204437}
Orange tennis ball head
(Image by torbakhopper)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Every day, the media feasts on Trump's lurid antics. Don't fall for it. He's a distraction, the clown show. And while he's barking outside the big top, the GOP is inside, cutting away at our economy and the very essentials of our public life.

The tax bill Republicans are trying to ramrod through the Congress provides a clear reminder that the real threat we face is a rabidly ideological GOP, now in full control of all branches of government, in Washington and in 26 states.

Now, virtually unified Republican caucuses in both Houses are on the verge of passing truly grotesque tax legislation that will give more than 60 percent of its benefits to the richest 1 percent in the nation, while raising taxes on nearly all working families.

- Advertisement -
Rule By Tweet

Trump tweets out anti-Muslim videos from a far-right British hate group, earning condemnation from our closest ally. He turns a ceremony to honor Navaho code talkers into a disgrace, with his racist slur of Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas."

He reprises his infantile insults of North Korea's nuclear-armed leader, lies about not benefiting from the tax plan that will undeniably line his pockets, revives his bizarre birther claims about Obama, and risibly denies the authenticity of his now-infamous Access Hollywood bus tapes. And that's all before General Flynn's plea deal made Russian meddling round-the-clock news once again.

But this isn't just about Trump. He's the mountebank, a false populist betraying his base. He is an infantile narcissist, playing to the crowds -- or at least to talk media.

- Advertisement -
They Call It "Reform"

Only three Republican Senators stood in the way of the GOP's bid in July to deprive millions of Americans of health insurance, as a prelude to their tax cuts. Trump had no clue about that policy, and played little role in selling it.

GOP lawmakers are now ready to hand global corporations a $500 billion tax bonus for booking profits held in foreign tax havens. They claim to defend the middle class, yet are happy to protect the obscene "carried interest" tax deduction, which gives billionaire hedge fund managers a lower tax rate than their secretaries.

They've declared war on higher education, eliminating deductions for student loan interest, and adding taxes on to graduate students for tuition waivers. They'll double-tax American families on what they already pay to state and city governments, while they allow corporations to deduct theirs.

In the Senate, only one Republican -- Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee -- stood up to vote no on the tax giveaway, and he doesn't need to face voters again.

Then they have the gall to call this crap "reform."

Trump's Contributions

Trump's major contribution to the tax bill has been to lie about its content while protecting measures -- elimination of the estate tax, elimination of the alternative minimum tax, lower taxes on "pass-through" income -- that will fill his own pockets.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Trump's judicial appointments aim to pack the courts with young, pro-corporate ideologues, but he's not the one who finds them. They come from lists prepared for his administration by the right-wing Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation.

These vacancies result in part from Republican obstruction of Obama's appointments. Trump's nominees are being railroaded through the Senate by a unified Republican majority, which lines up behind a leadership willing to trample the Senate's normal procedures. Trump claims these victories as his own, but doesn't drive them.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert L. Borosage is the president of the Institute for America's Future and co-director of its sister organization, the Campaign for America's Future. The organizations were launched by 100 prominent Americans to challenge the rightward drift (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans in Congress Think You're an Idiot

Whose Side Are You On: The Moral Clarity of Occupy Wall Street

Symbolic Blather: Washington's Congenital Disease

The Geniuses Who Brought You the Iraq War Are at It Again

Taking Back The American Dream: Us, Not The Politicians

Trump's Tax Plan Is a Confidence Scam

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 