It's Past Time For Democrats To Defy the Supreme Court

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
(Image by faungg's photos)   Details   DMCA

Congress should stand up for what's right and "legally bribed politicians" isn't that: it's time to end the bribery & get something done for the people, for a change.

Our democracy is in a crisis, with many thoughtful and not-prone-to-hysteria commentators wondering out loud if the Republican embrace of Trumpism has gone so far that it may take the entire country over the edge.

A brilliant recent analysis is Thomas Edsall's article in yesterday's New York Times, How to Tell When Your Country Is Past the Point of No Return, bookended by Barton Gellman's shocking piece in The Atlantic, Trump's Next Coup Has Already Begun.

Both deal with the immediate crisis brought to us by the six years that Trump has dominated the American political scene and his takeover of the Republican Party.

But neither is addressing the core problem America is facing that helped bringus Trump, but goes deeper than him: money.

Specifically, money bribery in politics that has been legalized and expanded by reactionary "conservatives" on the Supreme Court.

But what if Congress could tell the Supreme Court it disagrees that bribery of politicians should be legal, constitutional, and takes its own steps to solve that problem?

The majority of Americans, for example, want their drug prices to be reasonable like they are in Canada or Europe: the reason we pay as much as 10 times more than citizens of those countries is because the Supreme Court made it legal for the big drug companies and their lobbying groups to bribe our federal politicians.

The same is true for a wide variety of issues where federal law is wildly at odds with what the public wants fixed:

  • almost $2 trillion in student loan debt

  • strengthening Social Security and Medicare

  • bankster bailouts

  • health insurance ripoffs

  • billions in subsidies to the fossil fuel industry

  • billionaires paying 1% to 3% in income taxes (and corporations paying nothing) while average folks get soaked

    Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio network.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
