Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/12/22

It's Not Only in the Movies: Remembering September 15, 1963 and the Children

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
In 1982, Meryl Streep stared in the film Sophie's Choice, playing a survivor of Auschwitz. Sophie, the mother of two small children, boy and girl, unfortunately lives in Poland when Hitler decides to invade the country. Lebensraum. "'I want to be a prophet once more today,'" Hitler tells the German parliament in 1939 (Timothy Synder), so those sufferers of his fascist pogrom, be damned! The Jews must be annihilated! And since some 98% of the Jewish race lived beyond Germany's borders, "most of them in Poland and the western Soviet Union," Hitler considers the presence of Jews a good excuse to march and collect land on the way to the east.


Sophie and her children are along the way toward a fascist victory. She and her children aren't Jewish, but she is swept up along with her children and taken on a train to Auschwitz. There, standing before the entrance, she encounters an SS doctor. He notes, no doubt, her blood hair.


The doctor 's grin fills the screen. He looks closely in her eyes. Is she sufficiently terrified?


The viewer knows. Sophie suspects. She clutches the little girl in her arm and with the other hand, holds on tighter to the boy. The children know too. There in the dead of night, standing in one of the lines among so many others, is Sophie and her children. All alone.


Sophie tries to smile. The doctor seems to move in closer to Sophie's face. He speaks to her, and she speaks back in German. She's nervous, but it's perfect German. But what does this matter to the smirk-face that fills the screen.


Meryl Streep - The Sophie's choice - the real choice -the best scene- SPOILER!!!!!! if you didn't see the movie don't watch this video . This is the moment when Sophie has to make the real decision.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Aitor Martin)   Details   DMCA

The SS doctor has an agenda!

The smirk-face speaks. She has to pick one. Not one apple on a cart, not one question on a test, not one street to walk down. Pick one child! Pick one child " to turn over to him! Now!

The screen fills with Sophie terrified face. She seems confused and not so confused. She's shaking her head in disbelief. Maybe he thinks she's Jewish. She's not Jewish. She speaks German.


Choice one. "'Bitte?'" I can't!

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Tell A Friend