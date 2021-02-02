 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 2/2/21

It's Happening! 'Proud Boys' And 'Oath Keepers' Get Federal Charges UPGRADED To... CONSPIRACY!!

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by PvtJarHead


the oathkeepers headed to the top of the steps.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Daniel j Cor-i-ca)   Details   DMCA

It's not easy being an FBI Agent lately, sorting through mountains of evidence and sifting through tens of thousands of tips; but our intrepid federal officers remain undaunted in bringing those responsible for attacking our democracy to justice.

The biggest case since 9/11

The Washington Post

FBI agents around the country are working to unravel the various motives, relationships, goals and actions of the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Some inside the bureau have described the Capitol riot investigation as their biggest case since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and a top priority of the agents' work is to determine the extent to which that violence and chaos was preplanned and coordinated.

Investigators caution there is an important legal distinction between gathering like-minded people for a political rally - which is protected by the First Amendment - and organizing an armed assault on the seat of American government. The task now is to distinguish which people belong in each category, and who played key roles in committing or coordinating the violence.

(snip)

"Historically, within the right-wing extremist movements, leadership has produced rhetoric to spin up their members, increase radicalization and recruitment, and then stand back and let small cells or individual lone offenders follow through on that rhetoric with violent action," said Thomas O'Connor, a former FBI agent who spent decades investigating domestic terrorists. "Domestic terrorism actually developed the leaderless resistance concept, taking the potential blame away from the leadership and putting it down into small groups or individuals, and I think that is what you're starting to see here."

Friday two members of the Proud Boys were charged with conspiracy among a slew of other charges...

The New York Times

