It's Good To Be Mean To War Propagandists - Caitlin Johnstone

Sydney Morning Herald editor Bevan Shields has published an article titled "We are not above criticism but these attacks go too far", tearfully rending his garments over criticisms his paper's three-part war-with-China propaganda series "Red Alert" has received from former Prime Minister Paul Keating and from ABC's Media Watch.

The whole article is Shields moaning about the way Keating raked Australian war propagandists at the National Press Club of Australia on Wednesday. He cries about how Keating told "Red Alert" co-author Matthew Knott "you should hang your head in shame" and "do the right thing and drum yourself out of Australian journalism," mocked the intelligence of Sky News reporter Olivia Caisley for seriously suggesting that China is a military threat to Australia, and called Sydney Morning Herald editor Peter Hartcher a "psychopath" and "maniac".

"For years, we have laughed along with Keating as he hurls his trademark barbs. But it's not funny any more," weeps Shields.

And you know what? Good. It's good that these disgusting war propagandists are crying. They deserve a lot worse than a public tongue-lashing from a former prime minister.

RT @PeterCronau: How sweet it is! Paul Keating eviscerates a string of journalists for their shoddy biased reporting on China & #AUKUS He t… at — Chris Lancashire (@ChrisLancashir3) March 20, 2023

To be clear, when I say the people Keating ripped into at the National Press Club are propagandists, that's not just how I see them "" that's how they see themselves. They might not use that label, but they plainly see themselves as responsible for promoting Pentagon-friendly narratives, as evidenced by their behavior at that very press conference. If you watch them line up to question Keating and listen to what they are saying, over and over again you hear them trying to insert narratives like a propagandist rather than asking probing questions like a journalist.

You hear ABC's Andrew Probyn work to insert the narrative that China is a threat to Australia by citing things like sanctions on select Australian products in retaliation for Canberra's playing along with Washington's attacks on Beijing over Covid, regurgitating the discredited claim of Chinese "debt diplomacy", and babbling about China's militarization as though the US wasn't encircling China militarily and engaging in increasingly aggressive acts of brinkmanship.

You hear the aforementioned Olivia Casely work to insert the narrative that China is a military threat to Australia.

You hear Bloomberg's Ben Westcott work to insert the narrative that Australia should work with the US to protect its trade from China, hilariously accidently re-enacting the famous Utopia sketch by ignoring the fact that China is Australia's primary trading partner.

You hear The Australian's Jess Malcolm work to insert the narrative that China building up its own military in its own country is somehow a "provocation" against Australia, which Keating immediately smacks down with appropriate disdain.

You hear the aforementioned Matthew Knott work to insert the narrative that Keating is a treasonous Xi Jinping puppet by sleazily insinuating that the former prime minister must say critical things about the "Chinese Communist Party" in order to prove his fealty.

