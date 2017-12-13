Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

It's Duesday...

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/13/17

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From youtube.com: We NEED that seat!' -- Trump on Roy Moore Senate candidate {MID-208843}
We NEED that seat!' -- Trump on Roy Moore Senate candidate
(Image by YouTube, Channel: RT America)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's D-Day in Alabama and the stakes couldn't be higher. For Republicans. It's a win-win for Democrats either way, really. But the Moore-Jones special election is symbolic of our entire, divided nation right now. And it could define the future of the GOP. Will they stand with racists, pedophiles, bigots, fake news perpetrators and liars...or with the sane folks who aren't yet completely mesmerized by Fox News?

Roy Moore rode into town today on a horse named "Sassy" and pulled the lever for himself, with his big-haired wife Kayla beside him. She sure don't like no Mitch McConnell. Moore declined to answer any questions about how he'll deal with ethics investigations if he wins today, that's for later. Today was for Kayla, and Sassy.

Perhaps caving to some of the pressure from his own sexual harassment/assault accusers, Trump today took to Twitter to call New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand a whore. Well, not exactly. But he said she "begged" him for money and "would do anything" for contributions... wink-wink.

- Advertisement -

"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump," the president tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. "Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

Just when you thought he couldn't stoop any lower, Trump finds a new bottom to scrape. This tops even his support of the Britain First violent neoNazi group, and outspoken disdain for Prime Minister Theresa May.

But I digress....

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Insult to Injury

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 