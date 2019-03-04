 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

It's Been Downhill Since Crisco

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Margaret Paul       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/4/19

Author 513091

Unhealthy food
Unhealthy food
(Image by bakery-1686613__480)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Crisco, the first shortening made of industrial seed oil, generally called vegetable oil, was born in 1911 and a cooking revolution was also born. Because it was inexpensive to make, other products made with industrial seed oils - sunflower, safflower, corn, canola, soy, and cottonseed - were soon abundantly available on the market.

In the short-sighted search for profits, both the government and the food industry conspired to turn the public against the healthy natural fats that humans had been eating for eons - animal fats like butter and eggs, as well as plant-based fats such as avocado. This was the beginning of a major decline in both physical and mental health. https://www.ecowatch.com/dr-mark-hyman-why-vegetable-oils-should-not-be-part-of-your-diet-1882164589.html, https://wellnessmama.com/2193/never-eat-vegetable-oil/, https://drmowll.com/the-problems-with-refined-vegetable-oils/, Deep Nutrition, by Catherine Shanahan, MD

Vegetable oils, processed sugars, GMO crops, factory-farmed meats and poultry, pesticides, and processed foods are big business, and big business isn't about to accept that most of our country's current degenerative health problems started with these oils that are now in most processed foods.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, these unhealthy foods and food-like products wreak havoc with the human microbiome - the home of over 80% of our immune system - creating destructive toxicity that crosses into the brain and is responsible for so much of our current physical and mental health crisis - as well as our ecological crisis.

Not only are these non-foods wreaking havoc on our inner terrain, they are also greatly contributing to the destruction of our ecosystem.

"Industrial agriculture is one of the most unsustainable practices of modern civilization. From start to finish, factory farming is responsible for the abuse of land, animals, and natural resources, all for the express purpose of providing cheap, unhealthy food to large amounts of people".in just four decades, it has spread like a disease across the globe. Our current global food system is responsible for one-third of global greenhouse emissions and it completely depends on fossil fuels for transportation and synthetic fertilizers and pesticides."

- Advertisement -

(http://www.onegreenplanet.org/animalsandnature/factory-farming-is-killing-the-environment/)

As if this wasn't enough, in addition, factory farming robs the earth's soil of needed nutrients, resulting in nutrient-deficient produce.

Social Issues Around Food

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

DR. MARGARET PAUL is a bestselling author, popular MindBodyGreen writer and co-creator of the powerful Inner Bonding® self-healing process, and the related SelfQuest® self-healing online program - recommended by actress Lindsay Wagner and singer (more...)
 

Margaret Paul Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It's Been Downhill Since Crisco

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Margaret Paul

Become a Fan
Author 513091

(Member since Feb 27, 2019), 1 articles, 1 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It's time for people to know exactly what's causing so many physical and mental health problems.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 4, 2019 at 8:31:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 305 fans, 2429 articles, 5219 quicklinks, 6005 comments, 508 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I'm glad to welcome you to OpEdNews. You bring an interesting take to the reasons behind the greed that has brought so much poison into our food system


Submitted on Monday, Mar 4, 2019 at 8:46:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 