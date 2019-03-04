It's Been Downhill Since Crisco



Unhealthy food

Crisco, the first shortening made of industrial seed oil, generally called vegetable oil, was born in 1911 and a cooking revolution was also born. Because it was inexpensive to make, other products made with industrial seed oils - sunflower, safflower, corn, canola, soy, and cottonseed - were soon abundantly available on the market.

In the short-sighted search for profits, both the government and the food industry conspired to turn the public against the healthy natural fats that humans had been eating for eons - animal fats like butter and eggs, as well as plant-based fats such as avocado. This was the beginning of a major decline in both physical and mental health. https://www.ecowatch.com/dr-mark-hyman-why-vegetable-oils-should-not-be-part-of-your-diet-1882164589.html, https://wellnessmama.com/2193/never-eat-vegetable-oil/, https://drmowll.com/the-problems-with-refined-vegetable-oils/, Deep Nutrition, by Catherine Shanahan, MD

Vegetable oils, processed sugars, GMO crops, factory-farmed meats and poultry, pesticides, and processed foods are big business, and big business isn't about to accept that most of our country's current degenerative health problems started with these oils that are now in most processed foods.

Additionally, these unhealthy foods and food-like products wreak havoc with the human microbiome - the home of over 80% of our immune system - creating destructive toxicity that crosses into the brain and is responsible for so much of our current physical and mental health crisis - as well as our ecological crisis.

Not only are these non-foods wreaking havoc on our inner terrain, they are also greatly contributing to the destruction of our ecosystem.

"Industrial agriculture is one of the most unsustainable practices of modern civilization. From start to finish, factory farming is responsible for the abuse of land, animals, and natural resources, all for the express purpose of providing cheap, unhealthy food to large amounts of people".in just four decades, it has spread like a disease across the globe. Our current global food system is responsible for one-third of global greenhouse emissions and it completely depends on fossil fuels for transportation and synthetic fertilizers and pesticides."

As if this wasn't enough, in addition, factory farming robs the earth's soil of needed nutrients, resulting in nutrient-deficient produce.

Social Issues Around Food

