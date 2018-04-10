

Bratislava-Evil-Putin

After Russia's disastrous war with Japan in 1905 it wasn't quite ready to enter World War I. In fact, World War I was one of the key reasons that the Russian people revolted against their government and eventually installed a Marxist-Leninist government. We vilified the Russians for selecting that type of government in their own country and sent troops to quash the Russians from exercising their right of self-determination. The problem with communism was that it threatened the capitalistic system that we had in United States, although that didn't stop American bankers from funding both sides of the conflict.

This mindset was continued all the way up to 1941 when we entered World War II and found ourselves allied with the Soviet Union. It was all brotherly love until 1945 when President Harry Truman put in the Dulles brothers, one as Secretary of State and the other head of the CIA and we totally turned our backs on our Russian allies and took credit having one World War II having lost 600,000 men while the Soviet Union lost 20 million of their soldiers not to mention another 10 million civilians.

We all know about the Cold War and how we managed to take down the Soviet Union because of our sheer brilliance and superior economic system. It was a testament to American ingenuity that we manage to outwit and outlast the evil Soviets.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union we kindly sent our NGOs and statesmen to the new Russian Federation to introduce them to capitalism. Even though President Ronald Reagan had vowed that NATO would not move 1 inch east we brilliantly managed to bring Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Romania and Moldavia into that wonderful alliance called NATO to protect these countries from threats of missile attacks from Iran. Just because we put anti-missile defenses into these countries to protect them from ICBMs from nations like Iran, President Vladimir Putin is claiming that United States has encircled the Russian federation. It seems that President Putin doesn't understand that we are only doing these things to protect our allies from "The great Iranian threat".

In recent history, we helped Ukraine in their Civil War by donating $5 billion courtesy of our State Department via Secretary of State for Eastern European affairs Victoria Newland, to install a right-wing government in the western half of that country, a government that idolizes the Nazi SS and proudly wears patches on their uniforms that resembled it. It was unthinkable that the Russian Federation under Vladimir Putin would annex the Crimea just because they had a referendum where 90% of the people voted to become part of the Russian Federation. It seems that Putin is taking the right of self-determination a little too far.

There are other reasons to distrust and dislike the Russian Federation. I'm going to skip over some of things that happened and bring us right to the present.

There is not a day where you don't hear about Russia meddling in our elections. You hear constantly on MSNBC especially from Rachel Maddow and you also hear it nonstop on CNN. It is unthinkable to think of another country involving itself in the electoral process of another country. As Americans, we believe that all countries have a right to self-determination, except for countries in South America like Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Venezuela, Argentina, and some other nations that need help and guidance from the United States.

A good example of how the United States helps other nations can be seen by looking at nations that we recently helped in the Middle East like Iraq, and Libya. We freed the people of Iraq from the tyrannical government of Saddam Hussein and help liberate the people of Libya from Muhammar Qaddafi. We all know about Iraq and how our troops were greeted as "liberators" and welcomed on the streets as heroes, except for people who didn't understand democracy like the people in Falluja and some other areas.

The people of Libya are also grateful that they don't have to put up with getting a free house when they get married and the government paying for their education anywhere in the world and let alone free medical care and the highest living standard in Africa. Now, they have the freedom to choose what government they want, courtesy of the United States (and Hillary Clinton), if they don't get killed in the street fighting between the warring militias that run various parts of that nation. We did all that under "The responsibility to protect", and we can see how far Libya has progressed by noting that its oil wells are still producing that light crude that is so valuable.

Now the Russians have sent troops and warplanes to Syria presumably to fight Isis. Even though, since they've arrived, Isis has been defeated more than 90%, we know that they are just doing it to gain a foothold in the Middle East. That's why, the United States in its infinite wisdom, against all international law, has stationed 2,00 US troops in Syria over the Syrian government's objection.

It is incumbent on the United States to send troops to Syria because of the chemical weapons attacks. Even though most of the attacks according to the UN, have been carried out by the rebels. The latest attack on a rebel stronghold outside of Damascus using chlorine gas has been attributed to none other than the Russians and the evil Syrian government. We are not sure who is responsible, but the United States has a wonderful record on knowing what governments have weapons of mass destruction. Our ally Israel, has already attacked Syrian installations and the United States government has promised it will also bring its power to bear on the evil dictator Bashir al-Assad.

In the United Nations, our ambassador Nikki Haley, has promised to "slap the Russians" if they get out of line. Between Russia interfering in our elections by posting things on Facebook and helping their longtime ally Syria, the government of the United States, the same government whose "Homeland Security" and the National Security Agency has garnered the names of 25,00 journalists and may intercept and read any e-mail, texts or tweets that are sent by American citizens, will not tolerate any nation that interferes in the internal affairs of other nations.

Russia and the rest of the World should understand that the United States "is an exceptional" nation and just because it appears that we interfere in the affairs of other nations doesn't mean that they can do the same. We are the nation that is bringing "democracy" to other nations even though it appears that sometimes we prop up dictators, they don't understand that in the long run the United States always does the right thing. Even though United States is continuously at war doesn't mean that we are a warlike people. Bringing democracy to the rest of the world is challenging work and sometimes it means killing people to make them understand democracy. In the case of Afghanistan, we have had to kill for 17 years!

I hope that people reading this will understand the grave threat that the Russian Federation poses. Nikki Haley said something that is still ringing in my ears when she talked about Russia. She said that Russia should start acting "like a normal" nation. I guess that means that Russia should not interfere in the affairs of other nations the way we do.

So, in conclusion, after looking at all the facts, it is indeed and Vladimir Putin's Russia that is the cause of all the world's problems. It is probably the reason why Hillary Clinton didn't win the presidential election and we ended up with Donald Trump. To understand the world's political problems according to American mainstream media all one has to do is click their heels and say; "there's no place like home", "there's is no place like home" "there's no place like home".

