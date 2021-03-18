From In Gaza and Beyond

It's 10 years since the war in Syria began, and Western media & pundits are still eager to keep it going

After many wars built on lies over the decades, people might have developed a good BS radar. Instead, in March 2011, when media and human rights groups pushed propaganda about Syria, the public once again fell for it.

Front page, round-the-clock headlines were pumped out, and transparently hollow Western pundits tut-tutted Syria's president and claimed the Syrian government was cracking down on "peaceful protesters."

But this is March 2021, and while Western lies and fake concern have dominated news on Syria, Syrians deserve to have the reality - their suffering under some of the most heinous terrorism the world has known - highlighted instead.

In reality, March 2011 in Syria saw well-armed thugs attacking not only government buildings, but killing soldiers and civilians too.

In the months and years that followed, some of those who had been dubbed as "peaceful protesters" committed massacre after massacre of Syrian civilians and security forces.

Independent observers like Homs-based Dutch priest Father Frans van der Lugt witnessed "armed demonstrators who began to shoot at the police first."

Flemish priest Father Daniel Maes, based in Damascus' countryside, said:

"I have seen with my own eyes how agitators from outside Syria organized protests against the government and recruited young people. Murders were committed by foreign terrorists, against the Sunni and Christian communities, in an effort to sow religious and ethnic discord among the Syrian people."

From my own fourteen visits from April 2014 and over the next seven years, what I've heard and experienced in Syria only confirmed my early suspicions that what Al Jazeera and Western media were purporting were lies.

- While people did aspire to political change (and the government made changes), from the start there was violence from well-armed "protesters."

- Contrary to what the media would have us believe, there wasn't wide support for what was dubbed a "revolution," and it wasn't actually a revolution. Predominantly Sunni Aleppo rejected the non-revolution.

- The core message of the protesters who continued beyond the first few protests was not about democracy but about driving out Christians to Beirut and killing Alawites. A sectarianism promoted by the West and its Gulf allies.

Although mass media attempted to paint events in Syria as a "civil war," both Israel and Western nations have long been supporting terrorists in Syria, including Al-Qaeda in Syria (reportedly providing them medical treatment), and even Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

