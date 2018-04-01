

Free photo: Glass, Broken, Shattered - Free Image on Pixabay - 1818065960 Ã-- 637 - 246k - jpg

(Image by pixabay.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Sometimes being in the United States

Is like walking barefoot

Over broken glass,

Or walking on hot sand.

Having a conversation with someone

Who doesn't get a thing about me

Feels like being brushed by nettles.

Am I even wearing clothes?

Everything gets through!

The climate here is chilling.

Where am I?

Is this still home?

Where did all those corners come from

That I keep bumping into?

I'm not accident prone;

It's the environment that has become

Angular, unnavigable.

The news is acidic and keeps coming back up!

It's like someone installed an invisible fence:

I keep getting zapped.

Yesterday I was listening to someone's story

About how they dealt with a pest

And my heart skipped a beat

When their supposedly amusing story

Morphed into a confession

Of unconscious cruelty.

Like a splinter

Burying itself in my unsuspecting hand.

Or simply seeing what they've done

To places that used to be beautiful

Feels just plain shitty.

My native land can be a very painful place to live,

And I'm an educated white man.

I can't imagine what it's like,

Can't imagine what it's like,

Can't imagine what it's like

To be a person of color

In the United States.