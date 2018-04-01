Power of Story Send a Tweet        
It hurts to be an American. Literally (pt,2)

Sometimes being in the United States
Is like walking barefoot
Over broken glass,
Or walking on hot sand.
Having a conversation with someone
Who doesn't get a thing about me
Feels like being brushed by nettles.
Am I even wearing clothes?
Everything gets through!
The climate here is chilling.
Where am I?
Is this still home?
Where did all those corners come from
That I keep bumping into?
I'm not accident prone;
It's the environment that has become
Angular, unnavigable.
The news is acidic and keeps coming back up!
It's like someone installed an invisible fence:
I keep getting zapped.
Yesterday I was listening to someone's story
About how they dealt with a pest
And my heart skipped a beat
When their supposedly amusing story
Morphed into a confession
Of unconscious cruelty.
Like a splinter
Burying itself in my unsuspecting hand.
Or simply seeing what they've done
To places that used to be beautiful
Feels just plain shitty.
My native land can be a very painful place to live,
And I'm an educated white man.
I can't imagine what it's like,
Can't imagine what it's like,
Can't imagine what it's like
To be a person of color
In the United States.

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

b. sadie bailey

i feel this pain right along with you; especially watching the destruction of everything natural - every day, road kill or more sounds of splintering trees, bulldozers, and jackhammers-. Around here, swallows are considered "pests" by the rich and out of touch; don't want them to "soil" their precious "investment" - so they wait til they built the nest and are either sitting the eggs or have babies - then they (have their "cheap Mexican help" which later they will help deport) pressure wash the nests, killing all the young.


It's all so cruel, as you say in your poem. Sharp. acidic. hurtful... it's getting to the point that i hate being human and look forward to death; it all hurts too much and i can't shut it off, can't stop knowing and seeing. then i think about the non whites, the voiceless, the young - and i get angry on top of the grief.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 1, 2018 at 4:10:24 AM

