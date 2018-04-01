Free photo: Glass, Broken, Shattered - Free Image on Pixabay - 1818065960 Ã-- 637 - 246k - jpg
(Image by pixabay.com) Permission Details DMCA
Sometimes being in the United States
Is like walking barefoot
Over broken glass,
Or walking on hot sand.
Having a conversation with someone
Who doesn't get a thing about me
Feels like being brushed by nettles.
Am I even wearing clothes?
Everything gets through!
The climate here is chilling.
Where am I?
Is this still home?
Where did all those corners come from
That I keep bumping into?
I'm not accident prone;
It's the environment that has become
Angular, unnavigable.
The news is acidic and keeps coming back up!
It's like someone installed an invisible fence:
I keep getting zapped.
Yesterday I was listening to someone's story
About how they dealt with a pest
And my heart skipped a beat
When their supposedly amusing story
Morphed into a confession
Of unconscious cruelty.
Like a splinter
Burying itself in my unsuspecting hand.
Or simply seeing what they've done
To places that used to be beautiful
Feels just plain shitty.
My native land can be a very painful place to live,
And I'm an educated white man.
I can't imagine what it's like,
Can't imagine what it's like,
Can't imagine what it's like
To be a person of color
In the United States.