Pennsylvania's Supreme Court wants new U.S. House maps well before May 15's primary elections.

The Democrats' chances of regaining a House majority received a boost Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling ordering its legislature to immediately revise its congressional map for 2018 elections--or else the state high court would.





