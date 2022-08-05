 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

It Will End When We End It

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Don Scotten

Biden has become the latest American drone murderer in chief. Drone murders should not be casual, lightly held decisions. The latest victim was Ayman al Zawahri and he was accused of many serious crimes, which include the bombing of the USS Cole, the embassy in Kenya and the 9/11 attack. We, the many, have seen not an iota of evidence to make that case because the evidence does not exist. One of the principle points I want to make here is that the Shadow government, our Shadow government, uses the CIA as their main perception managers so that in the absence of evidence for their claims and justification for their murders they substitute: Anonymous CIA voices say....

The CIA never, never tells us the truth and in spite of this our media invites these liars and distorters of truth onto their programs to manage what we think, and feel, and fear as they manufacture our perception of reality for us. It has been written elsewhere by an OPED contributor that we are lied to about everything. This is true but it is purposeful lying. Our Shadow government carried our 9/11, blamed it on a non-existent organization whose name was concocted by the CIA and has been using lies, distortions and general perception management to promote their ends. Since the shadow government carried out 9/11 do you really believe some hapless would-be or wanna-be hi-jackers rode camels into the interior of Afghanistan to plan hi-jacking planes in the US--good grief. They must have known the psychological shock and awe of 9/11 would scramble our brains--they can tell us anything.

So, what to do? If possible the CIA needs to be de-funded and disbanded and many, many of them imprisoned. What we might have more influence over is the lame media. These talking heads are mostly millionaires who are very disinclined to challenge the Shadow government. Still, we can do our best to embarrass them into doing their jobs and insist on real evidence in place of: Anonymous CIA voices say....

Don Scotten

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Scotten Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Let Us Use The Power we Do Possess

The 1500-lb Gorilla Mueller is Hiding

9/11-Still A Crime In Progress--Dick Cheneys' Role

The Awakening

Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

What's The Matter With Black People?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend