It Takes All Kinds to Make the World Go Round



America, You In Danger Girl!

And yet, in 2001 the most powerful military building on earth was successfully attacked and both NYC World Trade Towers were destroyed with a loss of 3,000 lives - allowing the kind of Americans longing to shock one kind of American and awe a different kind of American into two of the longest wars in American history.

For more than 90% of our 247 years as, The United States of America, we have been a war kind of nation.

Continuing to believe our 21st Century political circus acts (and actors), particularly Kevin McCarthy's House Majority members, Tennessee State Republican Legislators and America's 45th (Der Fuhrer), we will forever be treated like clowns.

I never was a fan of Richard Nixon, or canonizing Ronald Reagan, but through the lens of our past half century - including my directing Russel Lee's, Nixon and Kissinger for American Playwright Lanford Wilson at his Circle Rep Theater and Bush/Cheney sanctioning torture at Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo War Crimes - I discovered more than one crook has been elected president.

However, the alarming number of politicians we've elected to Congress and Governor mansions since 2001, and the Red Mapping of America by Koch-heads and the kind of people akin to Karl Rove: clearly Reagan's often repeated, a city upon a hill, is in the beholding eye of the kind of immigrants still yearning to breathe free.

Ever-increasingly, the kind of Americans in the majority have allowed the AK-15 kind of American minority, with violent intent (albeit, sans white hoods) to destroy our, American Dream from within - particularly when inspired by the sensationalism of Corporate owned Media talking heads sitting on The Right knee of Corporatism's strangle hold on Congressional politicians, Governors, Red State Legislatures and Foxy liars, rising from the ambers of June 2019 escalator decent into our self-imposed infamy: ignoring American History"

Each different nationality/race became the new hyphenated American culture de Jour, violently resisted by previous new Americans who preceded their arrival - seemingly assuming that assimilating meant treating each new immigrant culture with the same malice aforethought they themselves had endured when at the end of the Sweet Land of Liberty Ellis Island line

Enslaved Africans weren't offered the choice of assimilation, being welcomed only for their free labor so critical to Antebellum economic survival

Our 1865""1968 assassinations bared our collective default to separate and unequal, from the Republican 50-year-plan through real-time manipulation by powerfully moneyed house-hold company names addicting us to being sold on over consumerism for instant gratification.

Even K.I.S.S. has been adopted to motivate, program and brand us with rented front men, until we lose all temptation to investigate, question authority and seek the truth that sets us free from the brainwashers.

Injecting tribalism into the fabric of America's soul is far more devastating, because we ourselves have become the laceration in the hands of mind-bending, and the dehumanizing line-item creators, we grant the freedom to limit our memories and numb our response to insurrection, political liars united in big lies like: gun violence against children is all part of growing, or not growing up.

Nonetheless, it's not only the daily corporate media indoctrination, nor those weaponizing the Jan 6th poles of Old Glory, but rather the mesmerized by propaganda acceleration eagerly following the Pied Piper kind.

Most Americans boast, America remains, Everything Everywhere All at Once, while ignoring the reasons for avoidable annual American Deaths:

Cigarettes 480,000+, Alcohol 140,000+, Opioids 80,000+, Fentanyl laced drugs 70,000+ and guns: in 2018, 70,040 people defended themselves with guns - while 484,800 died from gun violence.

We need to elect leaders who care more about the lives of our children than their income from Americans who consistently pay smaller percentages in taxes than their employees.

Like the world, it takes all kinds to make America, America: and now is the time for every American to decide what kind of American they are:

Police beating unarmed suspects to death, or community leaders

Food sanitation contractors breaking Child Labor laws or Democrats (defying Tennessee Republicans) joining peaceful assembly to save children from gun violence

Ignoring similarities between Trumpism and Nazism or remembering, What is Past is Prologue

2023 bigots believing lynching is their racial birthright or defending Justice for All

A SCOTUS Jurist relishing in luxurious gifts from Mega GOP Donor or Equal Justice Under Law

What kind of America we'll be, depends upon the kind of Americans we are.