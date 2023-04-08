 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/8/23

It Takes All Kinds to Make the World Go Round

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

America, You In Danger Girl!
America, You In Danger Girl!
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Arguably, our Revolutionary & 1812 wars - and both WWI (to end all wars) and WWII ending with anti-life on earth proof that the Land of the Free, was free to use atomic bombs to end both the war and any future attempt to attack or invade, the Beacon of Hope for the World.

And yet, in 2001 the most powerful military building on earth was successfully attacked and both NYC World Trade Towers were destroyed with a loss of 3,000 lives - allowing the kind of Americans longing to shock one kind of American and awe a different kind of American into two of the longest wars in American history.

For more than 90% of our 247 years as, The United States of America, we have been a war kind of nation.

Continuing to believe our 21st Century political circus acts (and actors), particularly Kevin McCarthy's House Majority members, Tennessee State Republican Legislators and America's 45th (Der Fuhrer), we will forever be treated like clowns.

I never was a fan of Richard Nixon, or canonizing Ronald Reagan, but through the lens of our past half century - including my directing Russel Lee's, Nixon and Kissinger for American Playwright Lanford Wilson at his Circle Rep Theater and Bush/Cheney sanctioning torture at Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo War Crimes - I discovered more than one crook has been elected president.

However, the alarming number of politicians we've elected to Congress and Governor mansions since 2001, and the Red Mapping of America by Koch-heads and the kind of people akin to Karl Rove: clearly Reagan's often repeated, a city upon a hill, is in the beholding eye of the kind of immigrants still yearning to breathe free.

Ever-increasingly, the kind of Americans in the majority have allowed the AK-15 kind of American minority, with violent intent (albeit, sans white hoods) to destroy our, American Dream from within - particularly when inspired by the sensationalism of Corporate owned Media talking heads sitting on The Right knee of Corporatism's strangle hold on Congressional politicians, Governors, Red State Legislatures and Foxy liars, rising from the ambers of June 2019 escalator decent into our self-imposed infamy: ignoring American History"

  • Each different nationality/race became the new hyphenated American culture de Jour, violently resisted by previous new Americans who preceded their arrival - seemingly assuming that assimilating meant treating each new immigrant culture with the same malice aforethought they themselves had endured when at the end of the Sweet Land of Liberty Ellis Island line
  • Enslaved Africans weren't offered the choice of assimilation, being welcomed only for their free labor so critical to Antebellum economic survival
  • Our 1865""1968 assassinations bared our collective default to separate and unequal, from the Republican 50-year-plan through real-time manipulation by powerfully moneyed house-hold company names addicting us to being sold on over consumerism for instant gratification.

Even K.I.S.S. has been adopted to motivate, program and brand us with rented front men, until we lose all temptation to investigate, question authority and seek the truth that sets us free from the brainwashers.

Injecting tribalism into the fabric of America's soul is far more devastating, because we ourselves have become the laceration in the hands of mind-bending, and the dehumanizing line-item creators, we grant the freedom to limit our memories and numb our response to insurrection, political liars united in big lies like: gun violence against children is all part of growing, or not growing up.

Nonetheless, it's not only the daily corporate media indoctrination, nor those weaponizing the Jan 6th poles of Old Glory, but rather the mesmerized by propaganda acceleration eagerly following the Pied Piper kind.

Most Americans boast, America remains, Everything Everywhere All at Once, while ignoring the reasons for avoidable annual American Deaths:

Cigarettes 480,000+, Alcohol 140,000+, Opioids 80,000+, Fentanyl laced drugs 70,000+ and guns: in 2018, 70,040 people defended themselves with guns - while 484,800 died from gun violence.

We need to elect leaders who care more about the lives of our children than their income from Americans who consistently pay smaller percentages in taxes than their employees.

Like the world, it takes all kinds to make America, America: and now is the time for every American to decide what kind of American they are:

  • Police beating unarmed suspects to death, or community leaders
  • 2023 bigots believing lynching is their racial birthright or defending Justice for All
  • A SCOTUS Jurist relishing in luxurious gifts from Mega GOP Donor or Equal Justice Under Law

What kind of America we'll be, depends upon the kind of Americans we are.

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Too Many Secrets

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

When Death Knocks Twice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend