It Is What It Isn't

They say money makes the world go round. Actually the world makes money go round.

They say the truth will set you free. Ask Julian Assange about that.

Liberals are the messengers of a progressive vision for the future, which is why they embrace war, promote lies about Russia and China, and look to the CIA and other intelligence agencies for guidance and protection.

Conservatives believe in the rock-solid principles of individuality, less government interference and control, and fiscal responsibility, as they demand the government run up colossal deficits to subsidize them and protect their businesses from competition.

The U.S. is the beacon of democracy, respect for the rule of law, self-determination and citizen empowerment in the world, which is why it topples other governments, removes democratically-elected leaders and replaces them with despots.

We have policing by media watchdogs to stamp out fake news, and that effort has itself become fake news.

We must go to war to guarantee the peace. Do I even have to unpack that one to show how patently absurd it is?

I could go on. But the point is, any and all interaction or communication among individuals is predicated on the idea that everyone is acting in good faith, that to the best of their abilities, people are being forthright and honest. Absolutely nothing can be discussed or agreed upon if the parties to the discussion are lying.

Yet, the bar has sunk so low, we now ASSUME others are being deceptive. The idea of an honest politician is an oxymoron. We expect everyone to be bending the truth as far as they can get away with it. We are considered foolish and reckless if we're not constantly on guard, incredulous, suspicious, always looking for the "angle", trying to figure out what's really being said, or what the hidden agenda is. In more innocent times, we could easily spot the exaggeration, the "white lie", the "friendly persuasion" going down. White lies are now every shade of gray, and public announcements a blurry opaque fog, a smoke screen in a house of mirrors.

Yes, we're buried in mountains of bullsh*t, propaganda, fake this, fake that, deep fakes, false flags, manufactured crises. Lies are flaunted openly with brash impudence and total impunity, even celebrated. Being a great liar, if not openly lauded, seems to be quietly admired. There are best-selling books on how to jockey, manipulate, deceive, con your way to the top. Success justifies anything it takes to get there. When our "The Art of the Deal" 45th POTUS was caught telling 504 lies in a single day, I frankly wasn't sure how we were supposed to react. Frown? Get angry? Shake our heads in disbelief? Nod and chuckle? Shrug and check the sports page?

Which makes what I do truly a thankless task, an exercise in futility. I actually try to the best of my ability to be truthful, accurate, informative. As do a host of others whom I religiously follow and admire. Most of the criticism I get are attacks on my integrity, questions about my "real motives", speculations about my hidden agenda, allegations questioning my affiliations and loyalties. No one bothers to talk about the ideas.

That's the world we live in. It is what it isn't. It's probably not what it appears to be. Truth is relative. Facts belong to the highest bidder.

Tragically, I concede: it's not harsh to criticize someone for not believing anything anymore. At one time, being so closed-minded, so obdurate, so impregnable, so pig-headed, would be judged cynical, negative, pessimistic. Now it's considered practical, necessary for survival, the only way to deal with the reality of post-modern dystopia.

Truth is negotiable.

A man's word is worthless.

