Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

It Is What It Isn't

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   3 comments
Author 66223
(Image by John Rachel, Astral Surfer and Epistemologist)   Details   DMCA

They say money makes the world go round. Actually the world makes money go round.

They say the truth will set you free. Ask Julian Assange about that.

Liberals are the messengers of a progressive vision for the future, which is why they embrace war, promote lies about Russia and China, and look to the CIA and other intelligence agencies for guidance and protection.

Conservatives believe in the rock-solid principles of individuality, less government interference and control, and fiscal responsibility, as they demand the government run up colossal deficits to subsidize them and protect their businesses from competition.

The U.S. is the beacon of democracy, respect for the rule of law, self-determination and citizen empowerment in the world, which is why it topples other governments, removes democratically-elected leaders and replaces them with despots.

We have policing by media watchdogs to stamp out fake news, and that effort has itself become fake news.

We must go to war to guarantee the peace. Do I even have to unpack that one to show how patently absurd it is?

I could go on. But the point is, any and all interaction or communication among individuals is predicated on the idea that everyone is acting in good faith, that to the best of their abilities, people are being forthright and honest. Absolutely nothing can be discussed or agreed upon if the parties to the discussion are lying.

Yet, the bar has sunk so low, we now ASSUME others are being deceptive. The idea of an honest politician is an oxymoron. We expect everyone to be bending the truth as far as they can get away with it. We are considered foolish and reckless if we're not constantly on guard, incredulous, suspicious, always looking for the "angle", trying to figure out what's really being said, or what the hidden agenda is. In more innocent times, we could easily spot the exaggeration, the "white lie", the "friendly persuasion" going down. White lies are now every shade of gray, and public announcements a blurry opaque fog, a smoke screen in a house of mirrors.

Yes, we're buried in mountains of bullsh*t, propaganda, fake this, fake that, deep fakes, false flags, manufactured crises. Lies are flaunted openly with brash impudence and total impunity, even celebrated. Being a great liar, if not openly lauded, seems to be quietly admired. There are best-selling books on how to jockey, manipulate, deceive, con your way to the top. Success justifies anything it takes to get there. When our "The Art of the Deal" 45th POTUS was caught telling 504 lies in a single day, I frankly wasn't sure how we were supposed to react. Frown? Get angry? Shake our heads in disbelief? Nod and chuckle? Shrug and check the sports page?

Which makes what I do truly a thankless task, an exercise in futility. I actually try to the best of my ability to be truthful, accurate, informative. As do a host of others whom I religiously follow and admire. Most of the criticism I get are attacks on my integrity, questions about my "real motives", speculations about my hidden agenda, allegations questioning my affiliations and loyalties. No one bothers to talk about the ideas.

That's the world we live in. It is what it isn't. It's probably not what it appears to be. Truth is relative. Facts belong to the highest bidder.

Tragically, I concede: it's not harsh to criticize someone for not believing anything anymore. At one time, being so closed-minded, so obdurate, so impregnable, so pig-headed, would be judged cynical, negative, pessimistic. Now it's considered practical, necessary for survival, the only way to deal with the reality of post-modern dystopia.

Truth is negotiable.

A man's word is worthless.

John Rachel

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Truth is negotiable. A man's word is worthless. Good luck trying to fix it. Because you're on your own. Seriously . . . who can you trust? Is there a solution to this mess? Anything we can do to reverse this descent into cognitive chaos?

I want some suggestions. Some honest answers.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 at 9:45:50 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

John, you can believe me.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 at 10:48:18 PM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Can I see some ID, please?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 at 11:57:00 PM

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 