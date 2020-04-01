 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

It Is Time For "City Staffer B" To Come Clean

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
Corruption
Corruption
(Image by EpicTop10.com)   Details   DMCA
tps://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6820364-City-Hall-Englander-PLEA-AGREEMENT.html?fbclid=IwAR393UV7Sw220WT03tup_Ar_7yFrSG0P_LctHHoo0Xb_6-ldH1bYIJg3huc">City Staffer told defendant ENGLANDER to tell the FBI that defendant ENGLANDER had received casino chips from Businessperson A, but that defendant ENGLANDER had returned those chips after gambling."
- Plea Agreement For Defendant Mitchell Englander

When the charges against former Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitchell Englander were first released, his former Chief of Staff, John Lee, admitted that he had been one of the revelers on a corruption fueled trip to Las Vegas. A spokesperson refused to provide any additional details claiming that the case was "an ongoing legal proceeding [and that] Councilmember Lee wants to respect the process". That excuse came to an end last week when Englander signed a plea agreement that will result in his becoming a felon.

First and foremost, Lee needs to specifically state if he is "City Staffer B" as named in the charging documents against Englander. If he is, then the claim that he "was unaware of any illegal activities for which Councilmember Englander is being charged" is disputed by the "Factual Basis" document signed by his boss. These include being the recipient of illegal gifts provided by a businessman looking to curry favor from an elected representative and his staff as well as trying to obstruct justice in an FBI investigation. Most specifically "City Staffer" coordinated testimony with Englander regarding the receipt of casino chips.

After Lee and his supporters spent over $850,000 on an often dirty re-election campaign, only 801 votes separated the incumbent and his opponent, Loraine Lundquist. This represents 1.23% of the 65,213 votes cast on March 3. This shows just how divided the CD12 electorate was, even before the corruption charges against Englander were publically announced. It cannot be denied that 802 people might have voted differently if they knew that Lee had partied in Vegas with the cost of overpriced meals, thousands of dollars in alcohol, gambling and escorts illegally paid for by a third party. The chances of him maintaining his slim victory decrease further if he is actually "City Staffer B."

If John Lee is going to continue to ignore the growing list of constituents calling for his resignation, then he at least owes them a full explanation of his activities in Las Vegas and the aftermath. What does he mean when he states that he did "everything in [his] power" when he claims that he reimbursed the businessman for the costs of the trip? Did he know that his former boss had taken a $10,000 cash bribe in a Las Vegas bathroom when he accepted Englander's endorsement? Is he the "City Staffer" named in the plea agreement?

_______________________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, and a member of theLAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 