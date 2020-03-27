 
 
It Is Not China, But The Western World That Should Be Defined As The "Real Sick Man"

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)
Author 508754
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Not long ago, the Wall Street Journal insulted China, calling it "the Real Sick Man of Asia". China retaliated, and then the U.S. counter-retaliated. Emotions have been running high, journalists got deported.

Suddenly, various Chinese officials expressed publicly what many in both China and Russia have been, for weeks, articulating in sotto voce: that it was perhaps the U.S. military establishment, which brought the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) to Wuhan, in order to harm China and bring the world back, through complex backroads, under the West's control.

Suddenly, the world feels very uncomfortable. The way it is governed is clearly perverse. People do not always know why, they just feel frightened, prickly and insecure. Actually, they always have, during the last few decades, but this is somehow becoming "too much".

Countries do not trust each other. People do not trust each other. People do not trust their governments. Capitalism is despised, but nations have been robbed of alternatives.

I work all over the world, and I observe all this. What I see, I do not like.

Increasingly, I am fearful that what has been set in motion by Washington and London, may not end well. That a tragedy is waiting right around the corner.

*

For many years I have been warning that imperialism is murdering tens of millions of people, annually. Predominantly Western imperialism, but also its offshoots in some places where the elites learned from their former colonialist master how to brutalize conquered territories, such as Jakarta, New Delhi, or Tel Aviv.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Patricia 0rmsby

War by any other name would smell just as sweet. Make no mistake, when the imperialists ran into limits this is how they reacted: set chaos in motion and escape while everyone else looks where they pointed for someone to blame. I really think the "pandemic," however real the virus and terrible its effects may be, was an excuse to quarantine people and clamp down on the Net to prevent an uprising in the short term, after Russia sabotaged OPEC. We are all in for economic hardship, and they would rather we blamed COVID-19 and its supposed origin in China than at the people who engineered the biggest Ponzi ever.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 4:11:32 AM

