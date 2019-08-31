Israelis Torturing non-Jewish Children

Slightly older video as relevant now or more so than what's happening ever since and on-going today. The world does not have to be this way; why do we continue to make it so? I also recommend the second video, even a "jump through" for those short on time, presumably all of us.

It is so long past time to open the closed doors on Spaceship Earth and shine bright lights on what's happening inside, with utter crazy people tearing out the controls in every conceivable way.

Zero censorship, only facts, evidence, ideas, and especially listening to and responding to those opposing them must be the order of the day, asap, as in starting a few decades ago. Free speech remains the primary pillar of democracy, that and an educated, active public. Having taught elementary school for 25 years, third, fourth, and sixth grade, along with reading, LD and behavior problems for a few years, I am beyond horrified at what we are doing to kids here and around the world.

As much as I so greatly appreciate truth tellers, and hold the ultimate respect for those who've put their lives on the line--Julian, Chelsea, and Edward come promptly to mind, along with the dead in Central America and elsewhere, who prove to me THERE IS intelligent life on earth--I cannot help but being utterly horrified and paralyzed by the way our species treats its own progeny, starting largely but not always in Kindergarten. We certainly need a "kinder garden," if there is the slightest hope of it bearing fruit.