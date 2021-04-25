 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Israeli occupation faces threats both domestic and foreign

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

A missile launched from Syria on Thursday exploded 125 miles away from launch, and just 19 miles from Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor in southern Israel, and exposed its Iron Dome anti-missile systems failure.

The launch occurred during an Israeli airstrike on Damascus in which most of the Israeli missiles were downed by the Syrian air defenses. This follows Israeli media previously claiming the air defenses around Dimona and Eilat were being strengthened.

Iranian media outlets explained on Friday that the missile near Dimona was a message to Israel, exposing its venerability in sensitive areas, and comes amid renewed US negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

Due to the Israeli occupation, it faces a potential of short-, medium-, and long-range missile threats which may drop 500 tons of explosive materials across Israel, and fears of a cruise missile strike from Iraq in the east or Yemen in the south, while a Hezbollah attack would introduce heavier and stronger missiles and devastate Tel Aviv with firing 1,500-2,000 rockets daily.

Israel is not prepared to protect itself from simultaneous attacks from the Lebanese resistance, the Qassam Brigades in Gaza, and Iran through Syria. The bombing sparked criticism in the occupation state after it was revealed the Iron Dome defense system, which is supposed to intercept missiles with precision, was not effective.

The Iron Dome has some success in confrontations with Gaza, but it cannot be relied upon when facing Lebanon, Syria, or Iran. This will come as a shock to Saudi Arabia and the UAE after they had been evaluating purchasing the Iron Dome system following the normalization agreement with Israel brokered by President Trump.

The US was aware of the intention, in light of the failure of the Saudi air-defense systems on September 14, 2019, when drones and missiles were used to attack the state-owned Saudi Aramco oil-processing facilities by Houthi rebels in Yemen, which caused severe damage to the Kingdom's economy.

The US withdrawal of its PATRIOT anti-missile defense batteries from Saudi Arabia allowed Israel to market their Iron Dome system, with the deal to be channeled through their American partner, Raytheon.

The Iron Dome detects, assesses, and intercepts a variety of shorter-range targets such as rockets, artillery, and mortars, while the Iron Dome's Tamir missile intercepts incoming threats launched from ranges of 4-70 km, which are short-range. Iron Dome systems are deployed mainly along the border with Lebanon and with Gaza, and the long-range missile that struck near Dimona was 200 km from the launch site, far longer than the Iron Dome can defend.

Israeli police crackdown on Ramadan tradition

The month of fasting, Ramadan, began on April 13.

The Palestinians in Jerusalem had a time-honored tradition of gathering in the evening following the post-sunset meal outside the Damascus Gate, where there is an amphitheater-style plaza.

Israeli occupation police barricaded the area preventing the social gathering. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police have occurred nightly since then, with police using water cannons, skunk-water, and stun grenades to disperse the crowds. Israeli police made over 50 arrests and The Palestine Red Crescent said 100 Palestinians had been injured, with 21 taken to hospital.

Around 60,000 Muslim worshippers filed past Israeli police to attend noon prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the three holiest sites in Islam. Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, condemned the "police and settlers' attack on Palestinians in Jerusalem" in his Friday sermon, while he called on worshippers to remain calm and not to give the police an excuse for violence. In the evening, Palestinians marched towards an entrance to the walled Old City of Jerusalem and clashed with Israeli police.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an American citizen living permanently in Syria. I write on the Syrian crisis from first hand information. I also write in Arabic for a Lebanese media.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

The Israeli attack on Iran may sabotage the US goal of a new nuclear deal

US-NATO provocation in Ukraine to stop Russian pipeline

Russian-Syrian gas contract hints at Syria's recovery

Terrorists launch a deadly missile attack on Aleppo

EU-UN conference raises donations to maintain Syrian stalemate

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 