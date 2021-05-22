Israeli invasion of al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Shows Conflict remains Hot despite Ceasefire, Angers Muslims Worldwide

From Informed Comment

Only half a day after a ceasefire went into effect between the Palestinians in Gaza and the government of Binyamin Netanyahu in Israel, the peace was disturbed in Jerusalem at the flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Rabi' Sawaid reports for Arab 48 that confrontations broke out Friday afternoon between worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli security forces when the latter invaded the environs of the mosque complex after communal Friday prayers. At the same time, confrontations broke out between Palestinian youth and the Israeli Occupation army in numerous sites in the Palestinian West Bank

Sawaid says that since 13 April there have been regular attacks by Israeli security forces and militant squatter-settler gangs, especially at the al-Aqsa Mosque and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in order to quash protests about the ethnic cleansing of 12 Palestinian homes and their surrender to Israeli squatter-settlers.

Al Jazeera says that first, an unusually large crowd of 20,000 worshipers came for dawn prayers. Then thousands of Palestinians gathered at the al-Aqsa compound to pray Friday prayers, and many stayed to celebrate what they viewed as a victory when Israel accepted a ceasefire with Hamas after only 11 days of heavy bombardment. They also conducted mourning prayers for the some 270 Palestinians who were killed by Israeli bombing raids or by live fire.