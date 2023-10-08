Where have our national "leaders" been all these years? To judge by their statements concerning the current crisis in Israel-Palestine, they haven't been following the news about Israeli-Jews' treatment of Palestinians in the territories the former have illegally occupied for decades.

Are mainstream politicians unfamiliar with international law, with President Carter's concept of apartheid in Israel-Palestine or of Gaza as the world's largest open-air prison?

Or are they just completely dishonest?

Listen to what they've said in response to the recent massive expression of Palestinian resistance to Jewish-Israeli oppression. Listen to the Biden administration and even Volodymyr Zelensky.

Then consider what's really happening in Israel-Palestine in both legal and moral perspective.

Our Leadership's Comments

Once again, our "leaders" are talking about an "unprovoked" attack by a long-designated official enemy - in this case not Russia, but the Palestinians and Hamas "terrorists." Leadership's reactions are predictably ahistorical, contrary to international law, and (in the case of Zelensky) shockingly self-contradictory.

Here's what the White House had to say: The U.S. "unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. . .. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. . .."

Say what? "Unprovoked?" There's that loaded, ahistorical word again. Historically speaking, such perception is even more short-sighted and historically ignorant than calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine "unprovoked."

Which brings us to Volodymyr Zelensky. Despite his objections to an outside force (Russia) invading a supposedly innocent Ukraine (which he insists has the right to defend itself) he sides with Israel. Yes, he sides with the invaders and illegal occupiers.

Zelensky says, "We in Ukraine have a special feeling about what has happened. Thousands of rockets in the Israeli sky, people killed just on the streets, civilian cars shot through, detainees being humiliated. Our position is crystal clear: anyone who causes terror and death anywhere on the planet must be held accountable. Today's terrorist attack on Israel was well-planned, and the entire world knows which sponsors of terrorism could have endorsed and enabled its organization."

Is the TV-comedian-turned-president trying to be funny? Does he not see that according to the logic of his perceptions, Palestine is like his Ukraine - a country invaded and occupied by foreigners in contravention of international law and in possession of the inalienable right to defend itself?

Imagine the West's response if Ukraine's repeated attempts to invade Russia and if its frequent drone attacks had the same effect in terms of lives lost and property damaged as the current Palestinian attacks on Jewish settlements. What do you think the response of Zelensky and the West would be? Would it be unqualified sympathy for Russia's innocent women and children? Or would it be to blame Putin for the whole thing? I think everyone knows the answer to that one.

Legal Considerations

Now consider international law and the current crisis.

