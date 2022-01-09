Israel's 2022 Wish List to the US Congress

Palestinian East Jerusalem and the Palestinian West Bank are not the only things illegally occupied by Israel. The Israeli occupation of the US Congress and White House is common knowledge. US politicians from both parties do their best to please the wealthy and powerful Israel lobby at the expense of Americans and the rest of the world.

The Israel lobby has its 2022 wish list, which its members will make clear to US politicians; Democrats, Republicans and independents. At the top of the list is billions more American tax dollars to be taken from American tax payers and given to the Jewish state of Israel. In particular, it wants another $1 BILLION in American tax dollars for Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system and $3.8 BILLION American tax dollars for security assistance for the Jewish state. Most concerning is this statement by Marshall Wittmann, spokesman for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee: "We will continue to urge Congress and the administration to confront the Iranian push for a nuclear weapon and combine diplomacy with added economic pressure and the credible threat of military force." They want the unnecessary and devastating Iraq War all over again, this time against Iran, fought and paid for by Americans for their benefit and to the detriment of the rest of the world. (US politicians started the Iraq War for the benefit of Israel and for the promotion of their own political careers via the Israel lobby.)

When we apply our innate God-given reason to the blind support US politicians give to the Jewish state of Israel, we see it is based not only on the selfish desires of the US politicians to promote their own political careers, but by millions of people who believe the pro-Jewish/Israel overall propaganda from the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament. The ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible claimed God gave a gift of real estate to Abram, aka Abraham, as we see in Genesis 17:8, in which the ancient Jewish clergymen claim God said to Abraham:

"And I will give unto thee, and to thy seed after thee, the land wherein thou art a stranger, all the land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession; and I will be their God."

This nonsense is believed by religious Jews and by millions of Bible-believing Christians, as is evidenced by organizations like John Hagee's Christians United For Israel. It is also promoted by politicians and government officials who are supposed to be secular, like Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, who held up a Hebrew Bible while speaking at the UN Security Council, and said, "This is the deed to our land." He also referred to it as Israel's "divine deed."

Many US state legislatures have passed resolutions portraying the Bible-based myth that the Jews received a divine real estate deed as truth. A case in point is this resolution passed by the South Carolina legislature that claims, among other ridiculous claims:

Whereas, Israel has been granted her lands under and through the oldest recorded deed as reported in the Old Testament, a tome of scripture held sacred and reverenced by Jew and Christian, alike, as the acts and words of God;

When we act upon the Deistic principle of applying our innate God-given reason to these claims made regarding Israel having a divine real estate deed from the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament, we see it is pure falsehood. The Deist Thomas Paine wrote in The Age of Reason, "... it is an affront to truth to treat falsehood with complaisance." In this case of the falsehood that Israel has a divine deed to Palestinian land, is a religious falsehood that is the cause of continual religious violence and all the suffering and misery it creates. Anyone who values truth and who wants peace should not treat this falsehood with complaisance.

The ancient ungodly/irrational ideas and beliefs of Judaism and the other "revealed"* religions are a very real danger to the continued existence of humanity and all life on Earth in the 21st century. This is because we are now in the nuclear age. We now have the technology to destroy all life on Earth. Albert Einstein, who held Deistic ideas about God, warned us about this very real danger when he wrote:

The world that we have made as a result of the level of thinking that we have done so far, has created problems we cannot solve at the level of thinking at which we created them.... We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if humankind is to survive.

Deism can be that "new manner of thinking" that, once we reach a large enough number of people with Deism and the Deistic realization that God gave us reason and not religion, can make it possible for humanity to survive in the nuclear age.

*Revealed Religion: An organized system of belief in and worship of God based on the belief that God communicated/communicates with certain individual founders/members of the particular revealed religion. As mentioned above, by believing in any of the revealed religions a believer is not putting their trust in God, but in the person/people making the claim of receiving the divine revelation.