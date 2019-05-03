 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/3/19

Israel on Holocaust Day, From Genocide to Freedom

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   6 comments
The recent rise in anti-Semitism in the US and worldwide has made Holocaust Day in Israel much more meaningful. The establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, just three years after the Nazi slaughter of six million Jews, was an incredible juxtaposition of events, unparalleled in history.

How has the world changed since then? Has the world's attitude towards the Jews evolved, or are we back to square one?

I pose some questions and answers in an attempt to understand the Holocaust, the rise of the State of Israel and the reasons for the recent rise in anti-Semitism.

How do Israelis commemorate Holocaust Day?

Answer: We have a nationwide siren in the morning and everything in the country stops - cars, people, construction sites - everyone stands for a moment of complete silence and reflection. After that, there are official ceremonies, speeches, and educational forums all over the country.

2. Was the State of Israel established because of the Holocaust?

Answer: The Jewish people were exiled from their sovereign country by the Roman conquerors almost 2,000 years ago. Then, about 150 years ago, small groups of Jews started returning, but in the first three decades of the 20th century, the pace of Jewish return increased. The efforts to bring in Jewish refugees and overturn the British colonial rule had become more intense and urgent in the 1930s with the rise of Hitler, and that intensity reached its peak during and after the Holocaust in the 1940s, culminating in Israel's reestablishment as a sovereign nation again in 1948.

3. How has the nature of anti-Semitism changed in recent years?

Answer: The new anti-Semitism uses classic anti-Semitic tropes to attack Israel. They disingenuously claim that they are just attacking Israel, but the truth is that they're creating an atmosphere conducive to attacks on defenseless Jews in other countries, such as the United States.

4. How do we know that such an atmosphere leads to violence?

Answer: Dangerous words lead to more dangerous actions. Adolph Hitler also started with words.

5. What role has some of the media played in the recent rise of anti-Semitism?

Answer: So-called respectable media like the New York Times have been playing with fire for years with their fiercely anti-Israel rhetoric, but recently they've ignited the flame. The blatantly anti-Semitic cartoon that they published last week revealed the very fine red line that connects anti-Israel media to anti-Semitic attacks.

6. Where may people get a copy of my book, "Trump and the Jews"?

David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh Israel, is the author of six books, including his latest, "Trump and the Jews". Rubin is founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children's Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Rubin

  New Content

David Rubin is the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, and a survivor of a terror attache, so he is an expert of what's going on there.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 4:35:27 PM

Joe Giambrone

(Member since Jan 13, 2010)
  New Content

As they commit genocide every day for the past 70 years against Palestinians, who aren't allowed a "right to exist" since they lack the firepower.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:21:59 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
I can only recommend David Irving's videos and books to any serious reader, assuming you can even find the censored and vanished videos.

The next best thing I can recommend is to read the reviews of Irving's prodigious, fact-oriented work on Goodreads, where open-minded, articulate readers give objective opinions.

Meanwhile, the least we can do is acknowledge that "holocaust" has always started with a small letter until the Disneyworld capital "H" version took over in the early eighties, on Madison Avenue.

In deference to OEN, and mainly to Rob, I impose prodigious self-censorship here.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:37:03 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
I would also suggest we celebrate Nakba Day, that you may learn more about on search engines not run by Zionists; here is one example from Ecosia Search Engine click here

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:42:12 PM

Jim Thomas

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)
Thank you for your two measured and kind responses. I especially like your idea of celebrating Nakba Day. It is very unfortunate that Israel has chosen to utilize all its considerable propaganda resources, including the Curriculum in its schools, to deny that the Nakba occurred and to present the history of the theft of the Palestinians' land and lives as a glorious victory in a legitimate war. The holocaust is shamefully used by the government of Israel and its as an excuse for a lot of the shameful treatment of non-Jews, including the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians. The fact that there is a celebration of the holocaust and the denial of the Nakba is the height of hypocrisy. Israel's ability to get away with its crimes and lies is, of course, all due to the full support of the U.S. government.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:13:54 PM

David Pear
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
I have been to Palestine 3 times. Criticizing Israel for their violations of international law, UN resolutions, and human rights is not anti-Semitic. BDS is not anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism, though real, is not an excuse, no more than memorialising the Holocaust is anti-German. Nor is the Gulag museum anti-Russian. African-American History museum anti-American, etc.




Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:58:24 PM

