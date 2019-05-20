 
 
Israel is an apartheid state, nothing to do with anti-Semitism, denying the Holocaust or being anti-Jewish

.Israeli construction activity tripled in 2017. Israeli settlement activities have almost tripled in 2017 as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to support new construction in the occupied Palestinian ...
Picture of Israeli settlements built in the West Bank of Palestinian land confiscated by Jewish Israeli settlers.

Though hardly mentioned in the corporate MSM for over a year now Palestinian's have been protesting each Friday along its Gaza border fence with Israel.

What began in March 2018 was the demand to return to their ancestors homes when they were expelled in 1948 during Israel's creation.

They're also demanding an end to the 12 year old Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Thus far Israeli IDF snipers have killed hundreds and wounded many thousands of unarmed protesters.

Though their demands haven't been met these protests have highlighted the plight of the occupied Palestinian's at the hands of the Israeli's not only in Gaza but all the areas Israel confiscated after its 1967 war with Egypt, Jordan and Syria including the West Bank, Jerusalem, the Golan Heights of Syria and the Egyptian Sinai-the latter ceded back to Egypt in 1982.

What is significant this brutality of occupied Palestinian's by Israel is not lost on some EU countries in Europe and in particular tiny Ireland.

In February the Irish parliament passed a bill boycotting "goods from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine". Let's remember prior to Israel confiscating lands mentioned above after the 67' war there were no Israeli settlements in those areas which are illegal under international law.

Though the Irish bill has yet to become law "ten members of the US Congress have been accused of interfering in Irish politics after lobbying the Irish government to oppose a bill which would outlaw goods from Israeli settlements warning 'the potentially severe implications were the bill to become law". [1] A lawyer connected with the Irish parliament put it, "This is a brazen effort by a major power to interfere with the democratic process in Ireland. There is no reason why our politicians should be any less outraged by this interference in our democratic process than US politicians would be if the situation were reversed."

Exactly. Look at the hue and cry of our politicos just suspecting "others" interfering in our political affairs.

Though not all others. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be invited to speak before the US Congress, be cheered and given a standing ovation a couple of years ago, yet it's highly unlikely there's been more interference by any others more than him and the Israeli Lobby into the political affairs of the US.

Israel acts with impunity because of the political support it receives from the US Congress most of whom are bought off by the Israeli Lobby, indirectly through AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, but directly from AIPAC members. Israel receives some $3.5 billion each year authorized by Congress. It also has nuclear weapons which is hardly a secret yet Israel won't admit to.

Without the US as its primary benefactor Israel would be required under international law to cede back all the lands it confiscated after the 67' war and withdraw to the borders established by the UN in 1948.

The likelihood of that happening may be wishful thinking.

At this point let's pull no punches come right out and say it, Israel is an apartheid state. That has nothing to do with anti-Semitism, denying the Holocaust or being anti-Jewish.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Thanks Dave for this article and your time.

Western countries have contributed to the destructions in many countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Rule of force has replaced the rule of law.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:33:03 AM

