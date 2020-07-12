 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/12/20

Israel cuts Electricity to Palestinian Hamlets in Apparent Pressure to accept Annexation

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From Informed Comment


(Image by Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

Palestinians are saying that Israel, the Occupation Authority, cut off their electricity last week. Akram al-Waraa at Middle East Eye reports that locals believe that the black-out was intended to send the message that Israel controls their lives and they should not make trouble over the impending Israeli annexation of 1/3 of the Palestinian West Bank.

The Palestinians say the Israelis are threatening to black-out some 38 localities, and are afraid hospitals will be affected in the midst of the pandemic.

Mondoweiss reports that on Friday, Palestinian health authorities reported five deaths and 316 new cases of coronavirus in the Palestinian West Bank. Over all, 6,225 cases have been reported, and there have been 30 deaths from COVID-19. Hebron, the district in which the hamlets lie that have been threatened with an electricity shut off, is the epicenter of the current outbreak.

The Israeli authorities are said to have maintained that the electricity was shut off over failure to pay bills. The Palestinians insist, however, that they have paid and can prove it.

The mechanisms for paying the electricity bill have changed. The small town Palestinians had been paying the Palestine Authority, which transferred the money to Israel. Since Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to steal vast swathes of Palestinian territory last month, however, the Palestine Authority has ceased all cooperation with the Israeli government. The Palestinians in small towns are thus having to pay in a more direct way.

The Palestinian minister for local government, Majdi al-Saleh, complained that the Israeli move is a violation of agreements signed between Israel and the Palestine Authority, and called it "piracy" and "collective punishment."

Since Palestinians live under Israeli military occupation, they have no control over their own land, water or air, and are not allowed to run their own infrastructure. Where Palestinians have attempted to install solar panels, Israeli authorities often destroyed them, on the grounds that no building permits were issued by the Occupation authorities. (They won't be.)

Bonus video:

Kairos Canada: "What's Next? Annexation, COVID-19 and Palestine"

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Clouds of War: Russia sends Warships as Turkey kills 45 Syrian Troops and blackmails Europe with Migration

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Trump hands Oil & Gas to Syria & Russia as he claims "We've taken control of the oil in the Middle East"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 