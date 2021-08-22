 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

Israel attacks Syria putting passenger planes in peril

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Israel attacked Syria last night, beginning at 11:03 pm and lasting until after midnight. Al Nahar, the Lebanese media, reported that one MEA commercial airplane, fully loaded with passengers, was miraculously saved from being shot down by the missiles fired by the Israeli Air Force over Beirut. The skilled pilots made an emergency diversion over Syria, and away from the Israeli missiles. Other carriers were also affected. Four commercial airplanes had to cancel their departure from Beirut's Hariri International Airport because of the attack, and the airport was shut down for safety.

The missiles targeted Damascus International Airport, the western suburbs of Damascus, the Mezzah Airport in Damascus, the southern suburbs of Homs, and Qalamoun. Reports of casualties is four civilians dead, and three civilians injured in Qara, and property damage have not yet been reported. Zeina Akar, Lebanon's defense minister, filed a formal complaint with the United Nations after the attack. She said Israeli planes "blatantly violated Lebanon's airspace at low altitude, causing a state of panic among citizens." Akar said she had complained to the UN over the flights, which she said violated UN Resolution 1701. Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated that the Israel jets in Lebanese airspace is a violation of international law, and the head of UNIFIL in Lebanon reiterated his accusation.

Lebanon has been suffering since 2019 with economic and social upheaval. The nation stands on the brink of failure, and is without fuel, water, and electricity. Recently, the Lebanese resistance party's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had promised to deliver fuel to the citizens via Iranian oil tankers. Tensions between Israel and the Lebanese resistance are at the boiling point. The Lebanese resistance to the occupation of Shebaa Farms, a territory in southern Lebanon, and to the occupation of Palestine is not new. Lebanon was occupied by Israel for 23 years, and suffered atrocities and war crimes carried out by the Israeli military. Syria also is occupied by Israel, since 1967, on the Golan Heights. Syria and the resistance movements in Lebanon have been at war with Israel over the occupation of Palestine since 1948.

Lebanese businessmen, in support of the resistance, paid for the Iranian oil to be delivered to Lebanon. The US had prevented Lebanon from buying Iranian oil due to US sanctions. However, in a sudden switch of policies, the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, said that Lebanon may receive electricity from Jordan, via Syria, in spite of the sanctions. Jordan has now announced they will supply Lebanon with Egyptian gas and electricity, via Syria. Negotiations are ongoing with international funding institutions on how to pay for these supplies. Israeli media is now reporting a SAM-5 Syrian air defenses missiles followed one of the Israeli jets from Damascus to the Jordanian-Palestinian border, and then self-destructed. Syrian military information sources reported most of the Israeli missiles were destroyed by Syrian air defenses last night.

According to media reports, Israel was under the impression that a high-ranking Palestinian resistance leader was in Damascus last night. Further information proved this was erroneous intelligence passed to Israel.

The Syrian Army is also facing tensions in the Southern border town of Deraa, where terrorists following Radical Islam have been holding the population hostage. The Russian negotiation center in Syria is attempting to make a peace deal between the two sides, and possibly evacuate the terrorists to Idlib. Israel had hidden behind a Russian military jet in Syria in 2018, which caused the Syrian air defenses to shoot down the Russian plane, with a great loss of lives. Israeli military jetsys have also used this technique called 'shadow' to hide behind a commercial passenger plane in 2020, but the passenger plane escaped being shot down. Last month, a Russian military officer said the Russian military had played a part in intercepting four Israeli missiles targeting Syria, in a display of growing unease of Israel's continuously targeting of Syria.

Steven Sahiounie is an award-winning journalist

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Whistleblower and the press break the code of silence in an Australian police state

Erdogan staged a coup to silence his opposition

Syrians abroad vote for a return to stability

Syrians reject the US 'regime change' and re-elect President Assad

Jordanian King blames Israel for provoking Palestinians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 