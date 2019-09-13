 
 
Israel Worried Chances of a US War Against Iran are Diminishing

Israeli official and candidate Naftali Bennett said Israel should be
When Donald Trump reneged on the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, China, Russia, Germany, England and France, it looked like Trump was moving the US into another religious war for the benefit of the Jewish state of Israel, similar to the Iraq War, which US politicians from both parties started for Israel's benefit and for their ensuing rewards from the powerful and wealthy Israel lobby.

Now it looks like Trump is off the warpath, and this has Israel very worried.

The first sign that Trump may be bucking the Jewish state of Israel and its lobby came on Tuesday, when he announced that he fired neoconservative warmonger John Bolton from his position of national security adviser. Bolton is a strong proponent of a US war against Iran and firmly believes in the neoconservative mantra of Israel over all.

Another troubling sign for Israel that the US is moving away from a war against Iran is Trump's apparent willingness to talk with Iranian President Rouhani. Israeli official and candidate in next week's Israeli election for prime minister, Naftali Bennett (pictured above), openly warned of a possible meeting between Trump and Rouhani. In his warning to Israel, Bennett uttered the words US politicians are terrified of saying, that the US and Israel do NOT have "identical interests."

The Israeli dream of a US war against Iran is getting even dimmer with reports of Donald Trump considering French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to offer Iran a $15 billion line of credit if Iran agrees to go back to the nuclear restrictions of the nuclear agreement.

Hopefully Donald Trump is on the level with his apparent desire to avoid a devastating US war against Iran. Two powerful factors that could derail Trump's positive actions are Zionist billionaire Sheldon Adelson and the millions of Zionist Christians, led by religious charlatans like Pat Robertson and John Hagee, who firmly believe in the Jewish superiority and Israel over all teachings of the Bible.

Only time will tell if peace will prevail over war.

 

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
