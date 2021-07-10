 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Israel Supreme Court establishes a "constitutional" apartheid regime

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 81971
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

Yesterday's judgment, affirming the controversial Jewish nation-state law, is likely to be remembered as the Israeli Dred Scott. The Israeli justices are experts at writing hundreds of pages of "constitutional" sophistry in a nation with no constitution, out of touch with the facts on the ground. Law Prof. Manny Mautner, for many years an advocate for the courts, has recently described another such Israeli Supreme Court judgment, pertaining to Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territorie , "surrealistic"...

Tel-Aviv, July 09 - an expanded panel of 11 justices of the Israeli Supreme Court rendered yesterday its judgment, denying a petition, which challenged the Basic Law: Israel - The Nation State Of The Jewish People, and affirming that the law was "constitutional". [i] The petitioners asked the Supreme Court to void the Jewish nation-state law , claiming that it was "unconstitutional", establishing discrimination against Arabs in particular and non-Jews in general .


(Image by Yaniv Roznai - Twitter)   Details   DMCA

Jewish law professor Yaniv Roznai: "... The Nation-State is not unconstitutional. It is another chapter in the Israeli constitution anchoring the Jewish character without undermining the democratic and other basic values." [sic-jz] Click Here


(Image by Ahmad Tibi - Twitter)   Details   DMCA

Arab Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi: "Once again the Israeli Supreme Court gave a Kosher certificate to racism"... Click Here


(Image by Ben White - Twitter)   Details   DMCA

Middle-east correspondent Ben White cites Adalah (Palestinian legal justice center ): "The Israeli Supreme Court has not protected Palestinians from the most racist laws in the world, since World War II and the fall of the apartheid regime in South Africa." Click Here

The discussion of constitutionality is in itself an act of sophistry. The May 1948 Israeli Declaration of Independence promised a "Constitution which shall be adopted by the Elected Constituent Assembly not later than the 1st October 1948", and " will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants, irrespective of religion, race or sex". [ii] Almost four score years later, reality is quite different... No constitution has ever been adopted. The Israeli Knesset has enacted along the years a series of 'Basic Law", typically passed with regular majority, but declared by then Justice Aharon Barak as equivalent to a constitution. US Judge Richard Posner reviewed the absurdity of it all. [iii] For example, the Basic Law Human Dignity and Liberty , cornerstone of the Israeli "Constitution", was enacted by a vote of 32:21, in a chamber of 120...

Yesterday's judgment, written by Supreme Court Presiding Justice Esther Hayut, was signed by all 10 Jewish justices (including West Bank settler, Justice Noam Solberg), while the sole Arab (Arabs are >20% of the population within the 1967 border), Justice George Karra, dissented.

The 205-page judgment mostly avoids any discussion of the facts on the ground, while engaging in elaborate sophistry of "constitutional" nature, finally determining that from a constitutional perspective the Jewish nation-state law was fully consistent with the fundamental character of the State of Israel and its legal system as a "Jewish-democratic" nation.

Renowned Law Prof Mordechai Kremnitzer summed the judgment: "The majority opinion ignored the reality of discrimination. The Arab Justice spoke the truth, and was left alone ... The intent [of the Jewish nation-state law] was to weaken the value of equality, when it is in conflict with the Jewish nature of the State, to harm the dignity and social standing of the non-Jewish citizens - particularly members of the Arab minority. To wit - the insistence on avoiding any reference to "democracy" or "equality", on avoiding any reference to non-Jews as integral part of the State, the mandate of promoting Jewish settlements, the demotion of the Arabic language... Judgments must speak the truth, they must not appear as State propaganda documents, which seek to present a photoshopped version of reality, or ignore it when it is problematic " ... Still, Kremnitzer gives the justices some credit: "The Supreme Court poured some cold water on the attempt to exclude the Arabs from the State using the Jewish nation-state law, and determined that the Knesset is not permitted to negate the democratic nature of the State of Israel. And yet, the judgment is grave disappointment, since it permits infringement upon equality in the name of the Jewish nature of the State". [iv]

Veteran Law Prof Menachem Mautner has been for decades an advocate of the courts. However, Mautner recently described another such Israeli Supreme Court long winded judgment, pertaining to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, in which Presiding Justice Esther Hayut similarly engaged in "constitutional" sophistry out of touch with reality -- "surrealistic"... [v]

The Jewish nation-state law was controversial in its entirety, but three articles were at the center of contention:

1(c) - " The exercise of the right to national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish People " - this article explicitly prohibits any self-determination of the Arab minority as such, within the State of Israel.

4(a) - "Hebrew is the State language" and 4(b) - "The Arabic language has a special status in the State" - this article demotes the Arabic language, which held the status of "official language", just like Hebrew, since the British Mandate period . Now, it is merely holds a "special status", inferior to Hebrew - the "State language".

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joseph Zernik Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

His work won appreciation in Israel and abroad: * Prof Uzzi Ornan - "All power to you! I hope that you see your tremendous efforts (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Zadorov Affair: False murder conviction of a Ukrainian exposed massive corruption of the Israeli justice system

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Sex, bribes and recordings rocking the Israeli justice system

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 