Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Israel Moves Closer to the One-State Solution

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/4/18

Author 62250
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)


Bride, Groom and their parents, Nov. 4, 2017
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


Israel's Likud Party has now passed a non-binding resolution favoring the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

click here

In the process of protesting this to one of my longtime discussion adversaries, a retired schoolteacher from Chicago, who is a Jewish suporter of the One-State Solution, I was accused of "Judenfeindlichkeit," which means, in German, "Jew hatred," by one of my schoolteacher's friends, an economist. Here's what I wrote in response:

- Advertisement -

Hello, sir. I am wondering if you actually think I hate Jews. My first wife was Jewish. My very best friend in high school was/is Jewish (though no longer observant).

My father, two uncles and an aunt all fought the Nazis in WWII. I fought them in Miami at the Republican National Convention of 1972. I proudly bear the scar pictured above from a steel-tip goose-stepper boot from that encounter.

The NSWPP (National Socialist White People's Party, the American Nazi Party renamed after the death of George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder) was paid by the Committee to Re-Elect the President (the CREEP) to harass the anti-Vietnam War movement. I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) who bounced the Nazis.

- Advertisement -

My daughter will fight Nazis if they arise, with her Papa by her side. I'm not one of those "antifas," I am an actual NAZI-FIGHTER. We will not tolerate them.

This is going on my 2018 CD (I'm a recording artist):

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Still crying out for the right to be heard

Rolling on down the road, no time for desperation

I don't know if I'll ever see the end

- Advertisement -

But I've got the blues for my nation

My daddy fought at the beach of Anzio,

He did his duty against the Nazi surge

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

How Can Republicans Win the 2012 Elections? Why Might They?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 17 fans, 71 articles, 148 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It is impossible to post the picture I wanted to-- OpedNews ' program makes that impossible. Hopefully all my readers know that words ARE worth more than visual stimuli.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 9:42:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 17 fans, 71 articles, 148 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I would have used the photograph included in the link above, but the image-attribution program of OpEdNews is impenetrable. I shall never use any image on this, my publishing site, that is not owned by myself. "Public Domain" is the only attribution that works, Rob Kall.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 9:54:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 17 fans, 71 articles, 148 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The Wedding party above still live. May whatever God you pray to save them from the insanity of Donald Trump and the imperial arrogance of Netanyahu and his satraps.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 9:56:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 17 fans, 71 articles, 148 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The Wedding party above still live. May whatever God you pray to save them from the insanity of Donald Trump and the imperial arrogance of Netanyahu and his satraps.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 9:56:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 17 fans, 71 articles, 148 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

That's the Nazi scar. You can hear the story of it on my last CD, Golden Boy, in the song WBCN. Yes, that WBCN of Boston, with the late Danny Schecter the News Dissecter, Mattress Meshugas, all that stuff.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 11:52:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
William P. Homans

Become a Fan
Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 17 fans, 71 articles, 148 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 11:56:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 