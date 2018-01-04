

Bride, Groom and their parents, Nov. 4, 2017

In the process of protesting this to one of my longtime discussion adversaries, a retired schoolteacher from Chicago, who is a Jewish suporter of the One-State Solution, I was accused of "Judenfeindlichkeit," which means, in German, "Jew hatred," by one of my schoolteacher's friends, an economist. Here's what I wrote in response:

Hello, sir. I am wondering if you actually think I hate Jews. My first wife was Jewish. My very best friend in high school was/is Jewish (though no longer observant).



My father, two uncles and an aunt all fought the Nazis in WWII. I fought them in Miami at the Republican National Convention of 1972. I proudly bear the scar pictured above from a steel-tip goose-stepper boot from that encounter.



The NSWPP (National Socialist White People's Party, the American Nazi Party renamed after the death of George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder) was paid by the Committee to Re-Elect the President (the CREEP) to harass the anti-Vietnam War movement. I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) who bounced the Nazis.

My daughter will fight Nazis if they arise, with her Papa by her side. I'm not one of those "antifas," I am an actual NAZI-FIGHTER. We will not tolerate them.

This is going on my 2018 CD (I'm a recording artist):

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Still crying out for the right to be heard

Rolling on down the road, no time for desperation

I don't know if I'll ever see the end

But I've got the blues for my nation

My daddy fought at the beach of Anzio,

He did his duty against the Nazi surge

