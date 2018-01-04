Israel's Likud Party has now passed a non-binding resolution favoring the annexation of the occupied West Bank.
In the process of protesting this to one of my longtime discussion adversaries, a retired schoolteacher from Chicago, who is a Jewish suporter of the One-State Solution, I was accused of "Judenfeindlichkeit," which means, in German, "Jew hatred," by one of my schoolteacher's friends, an economist. Here's what I wrote in response:
Hello, sir. I am wondering if you actually think I hate Jews. My first wife was Jewish. My very best friend in high school was/is Jewish (though no longer observant).
My father, two uncles and an aunt all fought the Nazis in WWII. I fought them in Miami at the Republican National Convention of 1972. I proudly bear the scar pictured above from a steel-tip goose-stepper boot from that encounter.
The NSWPP (National Socialist White People's Party, the American Nazi Party renamed after the death of George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder) was paid by the Committee to Re-Elect the President (the CREEP) to harass the anti-Vietnam War movement. I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) who bounced the Nazis.
My daughter will fight Nazis if they arise, with her Papa by her side. I'm not one of those "antifas," I am an actual NAZI-FIGHTER. We will not tolerate them.
This is going on my 2018 CD (I'm a recording artist):
CHARLOTTESVILLE
Still crying out for the right to be heard
Rolling on down the road, no time for desperation
I don't know if I'll ever see the end
But I've got the blues for my nation
My daddy fought at the beach of Anzio,
He did his duty against the Nazi surge
My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.
I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.
I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.
My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.
Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina
High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.
College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG
1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.
I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.
1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.
This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...
