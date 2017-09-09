From Wallwritings



Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, right, was on Illinois State Senator Daniel Biss' gubernatorial ticket for a week, before Israel lobby pressure forced him off.

A foreign nation is having an impact on the Illinois Democratic 2018 primary campaign for governor.

Israel's lobbies, led by AIPAC, are demanding absolute loyalty to Israel from all leading candidates.

Few Illinois voters know the difference between Ramallah and Ramla.

Israel's lobbies do not care what voters know.

What they do care about, is that the Illinois Democratic nominee for governor, must be loyal to Israel.

The leading Democratic candidate in the March 20, 2018, primary, is J.B. Pritzer, one of the nation's richest men. The winner will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the 2018 general election.

Running further down in the Democratic primary pack, had been the team pictured above on the campaign trail, State Senator Daniel Biss (left), candidate for governor and Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, candidate for Lt. Governor.

Now the two have split over BDS, a litmus test AIPAC uses to measure loyalty.

Biss and Ramirez-Rosa had been favored by the state's Progressive voting bloc, until the split.

As Robert Mueller and congressional committees dig into Russia's role in the 2016 election, the Biss and Ramirez-Rosa progressive candidacy was smashed by Israel's intervention in Illinois politics.

What's the difference between Russian and Israeli intervention?

One nation has a U.S. base in the form of lobbies. The other does not have a base, unless it is eventually proven that the Trump campaign served as a Russian lobby-agent for Russia.

Ali Abunimah describes in his Electronic Intifada how the BDS issue has shaped the Democratic race.

"Pressure from the Israel lobby has forced a promising progressive politician out of the 2018 Illinois governor's race.

