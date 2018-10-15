 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Israel Is Captive to Its 'Destructive Process'

By Chris Hedges

Dust billows as Palestinian protesters drag a ripped-down section of fence on the Gaza border earlier this year. Seven Palestinians killed by Israeli forces last Friday were among roughly 200 Gazans slain at the border since protests intensified early in
(Image by Voice of America)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Raul Hilberg in his monumental work "The Destruction of the European Jews" chronicled a process of repression that at first was "relatively mild" but led, step by step, to the Holocaust. It started with legal discrimination and ended with mass murder. "The destructive process was a development that was begun with caution and ended without restraint," Hilberg wrote.

The Palestinians over the past few decades have endured a similar "destructive process." They have gradually been stripped of basic civil liberties, robbed of assets including much of their land and often their homes, have suffered from mounting restrictions on their physical movements, been blocked from trading and business, especially the selling of produce, and found themselves increasingly impoverished and finally trapped behind walls and security fences erected around Gaza and the West Bank.

"The process of destruction [of the European Jews] unfolded in a definite pattern," Hilberg wrote. "It did not, however, proceed from a basic plan. No bureaucrat in 1933 could have predicted what kind of measures would be taken in 1938, nor was it possible in 1938 to foretell the configuration of the undertaking in 1942. The destructive process was a step-by-step operation, and the administrator could seldom see more than one step ahead."

There will never be transports or extermination camps for the Palestinians, but amid increasing violence against Palestinians larger and larger numbers of them will die, in airstrikes, targeted assassinations and other armed attacks. Hunger and misery will expand. Israeli demands for "transfer"--the forced expulsion of Palestinians from occupied territory to neighboring countries--will grow.

The Palestinians in Gaza live in conditions that now replicate those first imposed on Jews by the Nazis in the ghettos set up throughout Eastern Europe. Palestinians cannot enter or leave Gaza. They are chronically short of food--the World Health Organization estimates that more than 50 percent of children in Gaza and the West Bank under 2 years old have iron deficiency anemia and reports that malnutrition and stunting in children under 5 are "not improving" and could actually be worsening. Palestinians often lack clean water. They are crammed into unsanitary hovels. They do not have access to basic medical care. They are stateless and lack passports or travel documents. They live with massive unemployment. They are daily dehumanized in racist diatribes by their occupiers as criminals, terrorists and mortal enemies of the Jewish people.

"A deep and wide moral abyss separates us from our enemies," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said recently of the Palestinians. "They sanctify death while we sanctify life. They sanctify cruelty while we sanctify compassion."

Ayelet Shaked, a member of the right-wing Jewish Home Party, on her Facebook page June 30 posted an article written 12 years ago by the late Uri Elitzur, a leader in the settler movement and a onetime adviser to Netanyahu, saying the essay is as "relevant today as it was then." The article said in part: "They [the Palestinians] are all enemy combatants, and their blood shall be on all their heads. Now this also includes the mothers of the martyrs, who send them to hell with flowers and kisses. They should follow their sons, nothing would be more just. They should go, as should the physical homes in which they raised the snakes. Otherwise, more little snakes will be raised there."

The belief that a race or class is contaminated is used by ruling elites to justify quarantining the people of that group. But quarantine is only the first step. The despised group can never be redeemed or cured--Hannah Arendt noted that all racists see such contamination as something that can never be eradicated. The fear of the other is stoked by racist leaders such as Netanyahu to create a permanent instability. This instability is exploited by a corrupt power elite that is also seeking the destruction of democratic civil society for all citizens--the goal of the Israeli government (as well as the goal of a U.S. government intent on stripping its own citizens of rights). Max Blumenthal in his book "Goliath: Life and Loathing in Greater Israel" does a masterful job of capturing and dissecting this frightening devolution within Israel.

The last time Israel mounted a Gaza military assault as severe as the current series of attacks was in 2008, with Operation Cast Lead, which lasted from Dec. 27 of that year to Jan. 18, 2009. That attack saw 1,455 Palestinians killed, including 333 children. Roughly 5,000 more Palestinians were injured. A new major ground incursion, which would be designed to punish the Palestinians with even greater ferocity, would cause a far bigger death toll than Operation Cast Lead did. The cycle of escalating violence, this "destructive process," as the history of the conflict has illustrated, would continue at an accelerating rate.

The late Yeshayahu Leibowitz, one of Israel's most brilliant scholars, warned that, followed to its logical conclusion, the occupation of the Palestinians would mean "concentration camps would be erected by the Israeli rulers" and "Israel would not deserve to exist, and it will not be worthwhile to preserve it." He feared the ascendancy of right-wing, religious Jewish nationalists and warned that "religious nationalism is to religion what National Socialism was to socialism." Leibowitz laid out what occupation would finally bring for Israel:

The Arabs would be the working people and the Jews the administrators, inspectors, officials, and police-- mainly secret police. A state ruling a hostile population of 1.5 to 2 million foreigners would necessarily become a secret-police state, with all that this implies for education, free speech and democratic institutions. The corruption characteristic of every colonial regime would also prevail in the State of Israel. The administration would suppress Arab insurgency on the one hand and acquire Arab Quislings on the other. There is also good reason to fear that the Israel Defense Force, which has been until now a people's army, would, as a result of being transformed into an army of occupation, degenerate, and its commanders, who will have become military governors, resemble their colleagues in other nations.

Israel is currently attacking a population of 1.8 million that has no army, no navy, no air force, no mechanized military units, no command and control and no heavy artillery. Israel pretends that this indiscriminate slaughter is a war. But only the most self-deluded supporter of Israel is fooled. The rockets fired at Israel by Hamas--which is committing a war crime by launching those missiles against the Israeli population--are not remotely comparable to the 1,000-pound iron fragmentation bombs that have been dropped in large numbers on crowded Palestinian neighborhoods; the forced removal of some 300,000 Palestinians from their homes; the more than 160 reported dead--the U.N. estimates that77 percent of those killed in Gaza have been civilians; the destruction of the basic infrastructure; the growing food and water shortages; and the massing of military forces for a possible major ground assault.

When all this does not work, when it becomes clear that the Palestinians once again have not become dormant and passive, Israel will take another step, more radical than the last. The "process of destruction" will be stopped only from outside Israel. Israel, captive to the process, is incapable of imposing self-restraint.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of
 

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 942 comments


Have the greatest respect, Chris, for all you write and for all your speaking engagements. The situation in Gaza I find reprehensible as do I find the US support for Israel. The US hypocrisy in attacking other countries they accuse of human rights abuses makes me sick.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 4:23:19 PM

George W.Reichel

(Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1105 comments


Geez,I don't know but Gaza is starting to look more and more like an extermination camp.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 5:06:42 PM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 37 fans, 1 articles, 9 quicklinks, 4734 comments


What is happening in Israel is straight up colonialism. The extermination of the indigenous population is what historically occurs when the occupying force covets the land and resources of the occupied. This has nothing to do with religion or ancient fables or terrorism. It's all about the money and the strategic location of the military/intelligence apparatus that enables the expansion of capitalist empire.


The Palestinians like all indigenous people are in the way and must be pushed aside. When will this sickness be cured?

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 7:48:20 PM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16010 comments


"A deep and wide moral abyss separates us from our enemies,"

Mr. Netanyahu, you are on the wrong side of the abyss.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:33:23 PM

Lawrence Klein

Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008), 1 articles, 32 comments


.youtube.com/watch?v=pHuo0Bw3tgQ
Published on 23 Aug 2012 The Forgotten Refugees A film about the mass exodus of up to one million Jews from Arab countries In 1945, up to one million Jews lived in the Middle East outside of the Palestine Mandate and in North Africa. Within a few years, only a few thousand remained. This is the story of the thousands who fled their homes, who endured in refugee camps, and who today quietly carry the memory of a destroyed civilization. The Forgotten Refugees explores the history and destruction of Middle Eastern Jewish communities, some of which had existed for over 2,500 years. Featuring testimony from Jews who fled Egypt, Libya, Iraq and Yemen, these personal stories of refugees are interspersed with dramatic archival footage, including rescue missions of Yemenite and Iraqi Jews.

Here are the remaining population: in 2001. Since they were mostly older population many more are at 0!

Not too much is known about the situation of Jews who originated in Muslim lands. There are a number of books regarding these "Eastern" Jews, but the issue of their quick departure from their countries of origin is not well understood by the general populace of the world. Why is that? The most likely answer to this question, is that they left their ancestral homes quietly, to escape increasingly harsh persecution from their Muslim governments and their neighbors. The number of Jews that lived in Muslim lands is not trivial - the table below contains approximate numbers of Jews who lived in Muslim countries in 1948 and in 2001.

Estimated Jewish populations in Muslim countries are as follows:

Country

Population in 1948 (approx)

Population in 2001 (approx)

Algeria

140,000

Less than 100

Egypt

75,000

100

Iran

100,000

11,500

Iraq

150,000

100

Lebanon

20,000

Less than 100

Libya

38,000

0

Morocco

265,000

5,700

Syria

30,000

Less than 100

Tunisia

105,000

1,500

Yemen (and Aden)

63,000

Less than 200

Totals

~1,000,000

~19,000

Many of these Jews fled to the newly created State of Israel and some moved to Western countries, notably France and the United States.

Many of these Jews had ancestry in the above countries, dating back over two thousand years. Many had businesses and large estates in their home countries. However, after 1948, when the pressure climbed on these Jews to leave, many left their property and businesses behind, to be expropriated by their neighbors and the governments.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:00:17 AM

Lawrence Klein

Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008), 1 articles, 32 comments


Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:03:00 AM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16010 comments


You should give examples of pressure on Jews to leave.

You admit that you have no evidence for that.

"the issue of their quick departure from their countries of origin is not well understood by the general populace of the world. Why is that? The most likely answer to this question, is that they left their ancestral homes quietly, to escape increasingly harsh persecution from their Muslim governments and their neighbors."

Don't give us the "most likely answer" based on your biased thinking.

The truth.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:11:08 PM

David Chester

Author 36712

(Member since Jul 1, 2009), 2 fans, 4 articles, 902 comments


This article is one-sided and does not attempt to balance the situation by presenting the Israeli position. Also we should compare the situation in Gaza with that of the West bank where most of the Palestinians live.

In the West bank conditions are gradually easing and the citizens are learning unofficially to cooperate with the Israelis. This has provided benefit to both sides. In a number of places Palestinians regularly travel and work in Israel and some factories employ equal numbers of citizens from both sides. This degree of sharing and understanding suggests with the help of the US, that peace negotiations are likely in the not too distant future. Although HaMass activities are present in the West Bank, their activities are limited by the government there and they are not seen as a threat to the present policies.

The opposite is true in Gaza. HaMass control this region and have deliberately acted against the Israelis as I am sure you know from the regular reports of trouble at the boarders. It is to be expected that when a belligerent region is rebelling that the opponents will fight back. So far the Israelis have limited their response to HaMass attacks to a relatively few casualties compared to those likely to occur were this revolt to become more serious. At the same time and previously Israel has supplied the Gazians with fuel, food, medicines, electricity and water, much of it at reduced prices or for free.

There is a saying the the Jews understand that ststes: "If your enemy is starving, then give him food. It will heap coals on his head!". This is what has been happening in Gaza and the result is worse reaction and more opposition from HaMass who have power over the supplies provided by Israel and give them to cooperating citizens. AS for the heaping of coals, it is ironic that the fire-balloons and kites are being sent by the Gazians over the boarder in the opposite direction as a means of terror. So what appears like a general public revolt is actually a relatively few HaMass and a lot of half-starved citizens earning their bread.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:57:48 AM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16010 comments


"Gradually easing"? Any reason for conditions to need an "easing" in the first place?

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:17:13 PM

Peter Franzen

Author 83997

(Member since Nov 23, 2012), 1 fan, 97 comments


David Chester what do you have to say about Israel stealing land and homes from Palestinians, poisoning their water supplies, bulldozing their homes and crops, bombing women and children in Gaza with white phosphous and shooting demonstrators in the back? And what do you have to say about Israeli Apartheid?


Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:54:09 PM

Lawrence Klein

Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008), 1 articles, 32 comments


Peter F:
click here

Olga Meshoe is South African. She knows firsthand the meaning of the word "apartheid," and she cannot accept it being used in relation to Israel.

Enemies of the Jewish state claim that Israel is an apartheid state, despite the fact that Israelis of all religious and ethnic backgrounds share equal rights and opportunity.

Certainly one would be hard-pressed to find any symbol of apartheid in Israel, whether at beaches, public parks, restaurants or anywhere else in the country.

Claiming that Israel is an apartheid state is a blatant lie, plain and simple.

Olga Meshoe can talk for hours about why such an odious label regarding Israel is wrong, but she can also make a stand in less than 60 seconds. Watch her do it in this video!

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 10:37:21 PM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 7 fans, 1626 comments


"Claiming that Israel is an apartheid state is a blatant lie, plain and simple."

If the shoe fits...

Gaza seems to.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 2:21:33 AM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16010 comments


Israel is not an apartheid state.

But the occupied parts are "Bantustans".

So?

Isn't apartheid "keeping people apart"?

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 12:55:51 AM

